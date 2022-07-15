comscore OnePlus 10R 5G is selling at a discount of Rs 4,000 in India; now priced at Rs 34,999
News

OnePlus 10R 5G gets a discount of Rs 4,000 on Amazon: Check details

Deals

Amazon India is offering a coupon worth Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 10R 5G.

OnePlus 10R 5G Camera

OnePlus launched its OnePlus 10R 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 38,999. The smartphone is selling at a lower price on the Amazon India website. The highlights of the handset include 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and a 50MP  triple rear camera setup. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G with 160W fast charging support spotted on 3C website

On Amazon, buyers can now get an Amazon coupon worth Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the handset. Additionally, customers will also get a discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards. After the discount, the 8GB RAM variant will cost you Rs 34,999 and the 12GB RAM variant will be available at Rs 38,999, down from Rs 42,999. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) launched in India: From OnePlus 10R to Xiaomi 11X Pro 5G, here are top alternatives for you

The standard variant of the OnePlus 10R will be available in two colours, Sierra Black and Forest Green. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T review: A great 2022 mid-ranger with minor upgrades from Nord 2

The 150W fast charging variant will cost you Rs 39,999, down from Rs 43,999. It also comes in Black and Green colour options.

OnePlus 10R 5G specifications, features

The OnePlus 10R 5G sports a massive 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution. The 10R gets an AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box.

The OnePlus 10R 5G comes with a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The primary lens is a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with ƒ/1.8 aperture. It also gets optical image stabilization (OIS) support. Along with the primary lens, you get an 8 MP ultra-wide lens with a 119° field of view and a 2 MP macro camera. The front-facing unit is a 16-megapixel sensor with electronic image stabilization (EIS).

In terms of battery, the smartphone comes in two variants. The OnePlus 10R standard version comes with 80W of fast charging houses a 5,000mAh battery whereas the Endurance Edition packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 150W fast charging.

  • Published Date: July 15, 2022 2:00 PM IST

