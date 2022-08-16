comscore OnePlus 10T 5G 16 GB RAM variant goes on sale in India at Rs 55,999: Check sale offers
OnePlus 10T 16GB RAM variant goes on first sale in India: Price, sale offers

Launched at Rs 55,999, the OnePlus 10T 5G is now available across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores, and other offline partner stores.

OnePlus 10T 5G is the first smartphone by the company that offers 16GB RAM. This RAM variant is now available for purchase for the first time in India today. The highlights of the smartphone includes  Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, support for 150W SUPERVOOC technology and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. It is launched at a price of Rs 55,999 in India. Also Read - OnePlus could launch a foldable display smartphone soon, hints Pete Lau

OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM variant pricing

OnePlus 10T 5G comes in three RAM options. The 16GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 55,999 in India. It will be available in just a Moonstone Black colour variant. It has gone on sale in India today (August 16) across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores, and other offline partner stores. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G 16 GB RAM variant to go on sale on August 16: Price, sale offers

OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM variant sale offers

Here are the offers that you can avail of on the 16GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 10T 5G:

  • Users can avail of an instant bank discount of Rs 5000 on the OnePlus 10T 5G 16/256GB variant, on purchase through SBI Bank Debit Cards, Credit Cards, and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and across OnePlus Exclusive Stores, and partner stores.
  • Customers can also avail additional exchange bonus worth Rs  2,000 on Android and iOS devices, on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and Amazon.in. Legacy OnePlus users can also avail of an extra Rs 3,000 added exchange bonus.
  • Customers can also avail of benefits worth Rs 1,199 with select Jio prepaid plans and avail cashback benefits of Rs 150
  • The first 200 customers to purchase the OnePlus 10T 5G on OnePlus Store App stand to receive free OnePlus Gaming Triggers.
  • Users can also avail of a 12-month Screen Protection Plan worth Rs 2799 at a low cost of Rs 499. Offer valid till 31 August 2022.
  • OnePlus 10T 5G buyers can also get the Red Cable Care plan for Rs 750 when purchased as a bundle on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App and select OnePlus Experience Stores. Get benefits such as a 12-month extended warranty, 120 GB of cloud storage, a dedicated customer helpline & many more exclusive benefits! Offer valid for a limited duration.
  Published Date: August 16, 2022 1:34 PM IST

