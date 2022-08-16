OnePlus 10T 5G is the first smartphone by the company that offers 16GB RAM. This RAM variant is now available for purchase for the first time in India today. The highlights of the smartphone includes Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, support for 150W SUPERVOOC technology and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. It is launched at a price of Rs 55,999 in India. Also Read - OnePlus could launch a foldable display smartphone soon, hints Pete Lau

OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM variant pricing

OnePlus 10T 5G comes in three RAM options. The 16GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 55,999 in India. It will be available in just a Moonstone Black colour variant. It has gone on sale in India today (August 16) across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores, and other offline partner stores. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G 16 GB RAM variant to go on sale on August 16: Price, sale offers

We know what it takes to evolve beyond speed. #OnePlus10T 5G comes equipped with 16GB RAM and 256GB Storage along with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor and many exciting Google Apps and Features to give you the smartphone experience you were always looking for! Also Read - OPPO, OnePlus stop smartphone sales in Germany: Here's why — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 11, 2022

OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM variant sale offers

Here are the offers that you can avail of on the 16GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 10T 5G: