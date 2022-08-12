OnePlus 10T 5G was launched in India last week at a starting price of Rs 49,999. The handset is the first smartphone by the company to offer 16GB RAM. This RAM variant is confirmed to go on sale in India on August 16. Other highlights of OnePlus 10T 5G includes Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, support for 150W SUPERVOOC technology and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. Also Read - OPPO, OnePlus stop smartphone sales in Germany: Here's why

OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM variant pricing

OnePlus 10T 5G comes in three RAM options. The 16GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 55,999 in India. It will be available in just a Moonstone Black colour variant. It will go on sale in India on August 16 across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores, and other offline partner stores. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G starts receiving OxygenOS 12 update: Check details

Apart from this variant, the handset is also available for purchase in 8GB RAM variant at Rs 49,999 and 12GB RAM variant at Rs 54,999. These two variants are available in Moonstone Black and Jade Green colour variants. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G to go sale in India today at 12 pm on Amazon: Price, sale offers, specs

OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM variant sale offers

Here are the offers that you can avail of on the 16GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 10T 5G: