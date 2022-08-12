comscore OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM variant to go on sale in India on August 16: Offers, Price
News

OnePlus 10T 5G 16 GB RAM variant to go on sale on August 16: Price, sale offers

Deals

OnePlus 10T 5G highlights include Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, support for 150W SUPERVOOC technology and a 50MP triple rear camera setup.

Untitled design - 2022-08-12T085559.222

OnePlus 10T 5G was launched in India last week at a starting price of Rs 49,999. The handset is the first smartphone by the company to offer 16GB RAM. This RAM variant is confirmed to go on sale in India on August 16. Other highlights of OnePlus 10T 5G includes Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, support for 150W SUPERVOOC technology and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. Also Read - OPPO, OnePlus stop smartphone sales in Germany: Here's why

OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM variant pricing

OnePlus 10T 5G comes in three RAM options. The 16GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 55,999 in India. It will be available in just a Moonstone Black colour variant. It will go on sale in India on August 16 across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores, and other offline partner stores. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G starts receiving OxygenOS 12 update: Check details

Apart from this variant, the handset is also available for purchase in 8GB RAM variant at Rs 49,999 and 12GB RAM variant at Rs 54,999. These two variants are available in Moonstone Black and Jade Green colour variants. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G to go sale in India today at 12 pm on Amazon: Price, sale offers, specs

OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM variant sale offers

Here are the offers that you can avail of on the 16GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 10T 5G:

  • Users can avail of an instant bank discount of Rs 5000 on the OnePlus 10T 5G 16/256GB variant, on purchase through SBI Bank Debit Cards, Credit Cards, and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and across OnePlus Exclusive Stores, and partner stores.
  • Customers can also avail additional exchange bonus worth Rs  2,000 on Android and iOS devices, on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and Amazon.in. Legacy OnePlus users can also avail of an extra Rs 3,000 added exchange bonus.
  • Customers can also avail of benefits worth Rs 1,199 with select Jio prepaid plans and avail cashback benefits of Rs 150
  • The first 200 customers to purchase the OnePlus 10T 5G on OnePlus Store App stand to receive free OnePlus Gaming Triggers.
  • Users can also avail of a 12-month Screen Protection Plan worth Rs 2799 at a low cost of Rs 499. Offer valid till 31 August 2022.
  • OnePlus 10T 5G buyers can also get the Red Cable Care plan for Rs 750 when purchased as a bundle on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App and select OnePlus Experience Stores. Get benefits such as a 12-month extended warranty, 120 GB of cloud storage, a dedicated customer helpline & many more exclusive benefits! Offer valid for a limited duration.

 

  • Published Date: August 12, 2022 9:17 AM IST
  • Updated Date: August 12, 2022 9:29 AM IST

