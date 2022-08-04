OnePlus 10T 5G has debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999. The highlights of the newly launched handset includes Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 150W SUPERVOOC technology and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The smartphone is now available for pre-order in India and will go on sale on August 6. Also Read - OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13: Check list of all compatible devices here

OnePlus 10T 5G pricing

The smartphone comes in three storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant will be available at a price of Rs 49,999 and the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost you Rs 54,999 and Rs 55,999 for the top variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Also Read - OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 with new UI, improved AOD and more

OnePlus 10T will be available in two colours variants: Moonstone Black and Jade Green. Also Read - OnePlus 10T vs iQOO 9T and more: Best OnePlus 10T alternatives to consider

🔥 @Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

⚡️ 150W SUPERVOOC charging

🌪️ 16 GB RAM

🧊 Image Clarity Engine 2.0

Evolve Beyond Speed with the performance powerhouse #OnePlus10T 5G Learn morehttps://t.co/gUIyaxWTO0 pic.twitter.com/wqbWGvjfXp — OnePlus➕ (@OnePlus_USA) August 3, 2022

OnePlus 10T 5G sale offers

Here are the official offers announced on the purchase of OnePlus 10T 5G

Users can avail of an instant bank discount of Rs 5000, on purchase through ICICI Bank Debit Cards, Credit Cards, and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and across OnePlus Exclusive Stores, and partner stores.

Buyers can get an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 on SBI Bank debit and credit cards and EMI transactions on the Amazon India website.

Users can also avail additional exchange bonus worth Rs 3000 on Android and iOS devices, on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and Amazon.in. Legacy OnePlus users can also avail an extra Rs 5000 added exchange bonus.

Customers can also avail of benefits worth Rs 1,199 with select Jio prepaid plans and avail cashback benefits of Rs 150.

OnePlus 10T 5G pre-order offers