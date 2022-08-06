comscore OnePlus 10T 5G to go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon, OnePlus.in
News

OnePlus 10T 5G to go sale in India today at 12 pm on Amazon: Price, sale offers, specs

Deals

The highlights of the OnePlus 10T 5G include Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 150W SUPERVOOC technology and a 50MP triple rear camera setup.

OnePlus 10T Offers and Availability

OnePlus’ latest smartphone, the OnePlus 10T 5G will go on sale today at starting price of Rs 49,999. The highlights of the handset include Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 150W SUPERVOOC technology and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. It will go on sale today at 12 pm in India. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 20 SE with MediaTek SoC and 33W fast charging launched in the US

OnePlus 10T 5G pricing

The smartphone comes in three storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant will be available at a price of Rs 49,999 and the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost you Rs 54,999 and Rs 55,999 for the top variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Also Read - Amazon Great Freedom sale starts: Best smartphone deals from OnePlus, Apple, iQoo, Samsung

OnePlus 10T will be available in two colours variants: Moonstone Black and Jade Green. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G Glacier Mat Case launched in India at Rs 1,499

The smartphone will go on sale in India today at 12 pm on Amazon.in and the OnePlus website. For the unversed, Amazon India is currently hosting a Great Freedom Festival.

OnePlus 10T sale offers

Here are the offers announced on the purchase of the OnePlus 10T 5G:

  • Users can avail of an instant bank discount of Rs 5000, on purchase through ICICI Bank Debit Cards, Credit Cards, and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and across OnePlus Exclusive Stores, and partner stores.
  • Buyers can get an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 on SBI Bank debit and credit cards and EMI transactions on the Amazon India website.
  • Users can also avail additional exchange bonus worth Rs 3000 on Android and iOS devices, on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and Amazon.in. Legacy OnePlus users can also avail an extra Rs 5000 added exchange bonus.
  • Customers can also avail of benefits worth Rs 1,199 with select Jio prepaid plans and avail cashback benefits of Rs 150.
  • Published Date: August 6, 2022 9:01 AM IST

