OnePlus’ latest smartphone, the OnePlus 10T 5G will go on sale today at starting price of Rs 49,999. The highlights of the handset include Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 150W SUPERVOOC technology and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. It will go on sale today at 12 pm in India. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 20 SE with MediaTek SoC and 33W fast charging launched in the US

OnePlus 10T 5G pricing

The smartphone comes in three storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant will be available at a price of Rs 49,999 and the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost you Rs 54,999 and Rs 55,999 for the top variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Also Read - Amazon Great Freedom sale starts: Best smartphone deals from OnePlus, Apple, iQoo, Samsung

OnePlus 10T will be available in two colours variants: Moonstone Black and Jade Green. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G Glacier Mat Case launched in India at Rs 1,499

The smartphone will go on sale in India today at 12 pm on Amazon.in and the OnePlus website. For the unversed, Amazon India is currently hosting a Great Freedom Festival.

OnePlus 10T sale offers

Here are the offers announced on the purchase of the OnePlus 10T 5G: