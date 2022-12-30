OnePlus 10T was launched back in August this year for a price of Rs 49,999. The smartphone’s major highlights include a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple cameras, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Now, within months of its release, the phone has received a price drop on Amazon. Also Read - OnePlus 11 design, retail box contents, and specifications revealed before launch next month

It also has several other offers including bank and exchange discounts making it retail for as low as around Rs 30,000.

OnePlus 10T price drop in India

The OnePlus 10T is now down to Rs 44,999 on Amazon for the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant. Its 16GB RAM and 256GB variant costs Rs 50,999, which is down from Rs 55,999. The pricing has also been changed on the company's official website.

Interestingly, it also has an exchange offer of up to Rs 13,300 on Amazon and up to Rs 1,500 bank offer on Yes Bank Credit Cards. With these offers, the final price comes to Rs 30,199.

The device can be purchased in two color options – Moonstone Black and Jade Green.

OnePlus 10T specifications

The OnePlus 10T comes with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display sporting Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and HDR10+ support.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB/12GB/16GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It has a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 16MP selfie snapper. The device is capable of shooting 4K videos at up to 60fps.

It packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging support. The device has an in-display fingerprint scanner offering additional security. It was launched with Android 12 OS but is upgradable to the latest Android 13.

In other news, OnePlus is preparing for the release of the OnePlus 11 next year. The device will launch on January 4 in China followed by an India launch on February 7.