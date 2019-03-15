comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • OnePlus 6T deal alert; up to Rs 11,460 exchange offer, Rs 5,400 instant cashback and more
News

OnePlus 6T deal alert; up to Rs 11,460 exchange offer, Rs 5,400 instant cashback and more

Deals

The OnePlus 6T currently retails at Rs 37,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

  • Published: March 15, 2019 1:33 PM IST
oneplus-6t-in-display-fingerprint

In partnership with Amazon India, OnePlus has again announced a promotional campaign, named “March Madness,” which kicks off today. The campaign is scheduled to end on March 21. The site is offering six months of no-cost-EMI option and customers can get Rs 2,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance on purchase of the OnePlus 6T. One can also get an instant five percent discount using Axis bank debit and credit EMI.

The company has also partnered with Reliance Jio and is offering an instant cashback of Rs 5,400 and up to 3TB Jio 4G data. You can also get free accidental and Liquid Damage Protection insurance on opening a Kotak 811 account. As for the pricing, the OnePlus 6T currently retails at Rs 37,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage, Rs 41,999 for the 8GB/128GB configuration and Rs 45,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant.

Xiaomi Redmi Go with Snapdragon 425 SoC, Android Oreo (Go Edition) to launch in India on March 19

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Go with Snapdragon 425 SoC, Android Oreo (Go Edition) to launch in India on March 19

OnePlus 6T specifications, features

To recall, the OnePlus 6T is the company’s 2018 flagship smartphone, which offers the trendy in-display fingerprint tech as well as Face Unlock for security. It is equipped with a 6.41-inch AMOLED display. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The smartphone is built around a Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset aided by up to 10GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is also Warp Charge 30 that can reportedly charge 50 percent of the battery in about 20 minutes. It is powered by a 3,700mAh battery under the hood. It offers dual cameras at the back and a single camera on the front.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Hands-On

OnePlus has recently seized 36 percent of the market share, as per Counterpoint’s report. OnePlus has even maintained its number one position in the premium smartphone market for the third consecutive quarter, the brand has captured a market share of 36 percent, as per the mentioned source. Besides, the company is rumored to launch the OnePlus 7 smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera mechanism, and triple rear camera setup. Furthermore, it also showcased a prototype of its 5G smartphone at MWC 2019 in Barcelona.

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

37999

Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual - 16MP + 20MP
  • Published Date: March 15, 2019 1:33 PM IST

Editor's Pick

5 affordable smart Android TVs you can buy right now
Deals
5 affordable smart Android TVs you can buy right now
OnePlus 6T deal alert; up to Rs 11,460 exchange offer, Rs 5,400 instant cashback and more

Deals

OnePlus 6T deal alert; up to Rs 11,460 exchange offer, Rs 5,400 instant cashback and more

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Android 9 Pie beta update likely to come next week

News

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Android 9 Pie beta update likely to come next week

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro specifications leaked in full

News

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro specifications leaked in full

Google Pixel 4 XL design leaked

News

Google Pixel 4 XL design leaked

Most Popular

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Android 9 Pie beta update likely to come next week

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro specifications leaked in full

Top Facebook executive Chris Cox and WhatsApp VP Chris Daniels quit

Google Pixel 4 XL design leaked

WhatsApp browser: Messaging app may introduce an in-app web browser to fight fake news

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 6T deal alert; up to Rs 11,460 exchange offer, Rs 5,400 instant cashback and more

Deals

OnePlus 6T deal alert; up to Rs 11,460 exchange offer, Rs 5,400 instant cashback and more
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Android 9 Pie beta update likely to come next week

News

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Android 9 Pie beta update likely to come next week
Oppo F11 Pro Review

Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review
Samsung Galaxy M20 goes on open sale from today: Price, specifications and more

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 goes on open sale from today: Price, specifications and more
Oppo F11 Pro with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera to go on first sale tomorrow

News

Oppo F11 Pro with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera to go on first sale tomorrow

हिंदी समाचार

20 हजार डिस्काउंट के साथ खरीदें Oneplus 6T, ऐसे मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

Vivo Y93 और Vivo Y95 स्मार्टफोन के दाम कंपनी ने घटाएं, जानें नई कीमत

ये 200 गेम्स ऐप फैला रही थी वायरस, कहीं आपने तो नहीं किया था डाउनलोड?

Poco F1 Lite गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

BSNL के एंप्लॉयीज को होली से पहले मिल जाएगी रुकी हुई सैलरी

News

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Android 9 Pie beta update likely to come next week
News
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Android 9 Pie beta update likely to come next week
Huawei P30 and P30 Pro specifications leaked in full

News

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro specifications leaked in full
Top Facebook executive Chris Cox and WhatsApp VP Chris Daniels quit

News

Top Facebook executive Chris Cox and WhatsApp VP Chris Daniels quit
Google Pixel 4 XL design leaked

News

Google Pixel 4 XL design leaked
WhatsApp browser: Messaging app may introduce an in-app web browser to fight fake news

News

WhatsApp browser: Messaging app may introduce an in-app web browser to fight fake news