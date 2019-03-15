OnePlus 6T deal alert; up to Rs 11,460 exchange offer, Rs 5,400 instant cashback and more

In partnership with Amazon India, OnePlus has again announced a promotional campaign, named “March Madness,” which kicks off today. The campaign is scheduled to end on March 21. The site is offering six months of no-cost-EMI option and customers can get Rs 2,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance on purchase of the OnePlus 6T. One can also get an instant five percent discount using Axis bank debit and credit EMI.

The company has also partnered with Reliance Jio and is offering an instant cashback of Rs 5,400 and up to 3TB Jio 4G data. You can also get free accidental and Liquid Damage Protection insurance on opening a Kotak 811 account. As for the pricing, the OnePlus 6T currently retails at Rs 37,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage, Rs 41,999 for the 8GB/128GB configuration and Rs 45,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant.

OnePlus 6T specifications, features

To recall, the OnePlus 6T is the company’s 2018 flagship smartphone, which offers the trendy in-display fingerprint tech as well as Face Unlock for security. It is equipped with a 6.41-inch AMOLED display. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The smartphone is built around a Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset aided by up to 10GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is also Warp Charge 30 that can reportedly charge 50 percent of the battery in about 20 minutes. It is powered by a 3,700mAh battery under the hood. It offers dual cameras at the back and a single camera on the front.

OnePlus has recently seized 36 percent of the market share, as per Counterpoint’s report. OnePlus has even maintained its number one position in the premium smartphone market for the third consecutive quarter, the brand has captured a market share of 36 percent, as per the mentioned source. Besides, the company is rumored to launch the OnePlus 7 smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera mechanism, and triple rear camera setup. Furthermore, it also showcased a prototype of its 5G smartphone at MWC 2019 in Barcelona.