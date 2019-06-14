Amazon India has extended the validity of its Fab Phones Fest by one day. This means that the OnePlus 6T discount continues, and can still be purchased for as low as Rs 27,999. For the same price, you will get the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Furthermore, the 8GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 31,999. Buyers can even exchange their old handset to get a new one. There is up to Rs 10,150 exchange value on offer.

OnePlus 6T features, specifications

The OnePlus 6T comes with a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. The handset offers a teardrop style notched display, which you will also witness on the recently launched OnePlus 7. It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset features an aluminum frame with glass back. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset under the hood.

It is paired with 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. There is also a higher-end 8GB RAM/128GB model, and an 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. In terms of optics, the OnePlus 6T packs a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 16-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel snapper. Additionally, the camera also supports OIS and EIS and 480 fps slow-mo videos. On the front, you will get a 16-megapixel camera for capturing selfies and videos.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

On the software front, the smartphone ships with OxygenOS 9.0 based on Android Pie out of the box. Additionally, the OnePlus 6T is guaranteed to get the latest Android Q OS whenever it becomes available. It is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with support for Dash charge. Moreover, it is currently available for purchase in three color options, which includes thunder purple, mirror black and midnight black.

Notably, this Oneplus phone doesn’t feature a headphone jack. Besides, one can also get the latest OnePlus device. The OnePlus 7 comes with a starting price of Rs 32,999. Moreover, interested buyers can get up to Rs 2,000 instant discount by using SBI cards. This offer is also applicable for the OnePlus 7 Pro. It is currently available for Rs 48,999 via Amazon India.