OnePlus 6T price in India cut Amazon Fab Phones Fest
OnePlus 6T price in India cut to Rs 27,999 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest

OnePlus 6T price in India has been slashed for the second time. Starting at Rs 27,999, the OnePlus smartphone offers a lot of bang for the buck.

  • Published: June 10, 2019 5:08 PM IST
This year’s OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are now available in India. But so is last year’s OnePlus 6T, which is now available at its lowest price yet. The Amazon Fab Phones Fest has kicked off today, and the OnePlus 6T is available for as low as Rs 27,999.

OnePlus 6T price in India

The base model of the OnePlus 6T is now available at Rs 27,999. At this price point, the smartphone offers a lot of bang for the buck. If you want a higher model, the 128GB+6GB RAM model is available for Rs 29,999. The top model, with 256GB+8GB RAM, is available for Rs 31,999. Buyers will be able to choose between Mirror Black and Midnight Black color variants.

This is the second time the OnePlus 6T has received a price cut. OnePlus had last announced a price cut just before the OnePlus 7 launch. With the latest price cut, all OnePlus 6T variants are priced lower than the OnePlus 7 bade model – Rs 32,999.

But what if you want a special edition model? The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, with 256GB storage and 10GB RAM, is available for Rs 41,999. You should also check out some of the other great smartphone deals available during the Amazon Fab Phones fest.

OnePlus 6T features, specifications

To recap, the OnePlus 6T flaunts a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. The smartphone also features a waterdrop notch at the top of the display, and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. There is also a 3,700mAh battery with support for OnePlus’ fast charging technology.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup at the back. This consists of a 16-megapixel f/1.7 primary sensor, and a 20-megapixel f/1.7 secondary sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 371 sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The OnePlus 6T comes with the usual bevy of connectivity options. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS.

  Published Date: June 10, 2019 5:08 PM IST

