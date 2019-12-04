comscore OnePlus '6th Anniversary Celebration' sale to kick off from December 6
OnePlus '6th Anniversary Celebration' sale to kick off from December 6: Here are the offers

OnePlus 6th anniversary sale is scheduled to start from December 6 and will continue until December 17 with discounts up to Rs 6,000.

  Published: December 4, 2019 7:57 PM IST
OnePlus marked its sixth-anniversary celebration globally, and on this occasion, the company announced 6th anniversary celebration sale for December 6. The company established in 2013 completed six years with successful premium positioning in markets like India, North America, Europe and China. In the last two years, OnePlus claimed a good year-on-year growth of 95 percent as per the Counterpoint quarterly research report for Q3 2019.

“The last six years have been a remarkable journey for OnePlus as a brand with several successes and new learnings. 2019, has been a special year for us with the launch of our OnePlus 7 Series, bringing in the all-new product portfolio – OnePlus TV, to creating the first-ever OnePlus Music Festival and opening our largest R&D facility in India,” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.

OnePlus 6th Anniversary sale offers

As a mark of celebrating six years, the company will offer discount from Rs 2,000 up to Rs 6,000 on OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T in India. The offer sale is scheduled to start from December 6 and will continue until December 17, noted OnePlus in a press statement.

Additionally, consumers will also be able to avail an instant discount of Rs 2,000, Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,000 on purchase of OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro respectively across all OnePlus sales platforms using HDFC cards. Moreover, OnePlus will offer a special no-cost EMI up to six months on Amazon India, OnePlus.in and OnePlus experience stores for these three devices.

Existing OnePlus users will be able to exchange their older OnePlus devices to get extra cashback of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of any OnePlus 7 Series device on Amazon India and OnePlus Experience Stores.

Features OnePlus 7T OnePlus 7T Pro
Price 37999 53999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC
OS Android 10 Android 10 with OxygenOS
Display Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+ Liquid AMOLED-6.67-inch QHD+-1440×3120 pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage up to 256GB, up to 12GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 3,800mAh battery 4085mAh

  Published Date: December 4, 2019 7:57 PM IST

