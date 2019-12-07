OnePlus 6th Anniversary Sale is Live on Amazon India: Offers on OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus’ 6th anniversary celebration sale is live on Amazon India. The company is offering up to Rs 6,000 worth of discounts and offers on two of the OnePlus smartphones from the current lineup – OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro. The offer sale has already started from December 6 and will continue until December 17.

OnePlus was established in 2013, and it completed six years recently. The BBK-owned company marked its sixth-anniversary celebration globally, and on this occasion, the company has announced this sale.

OnePlus 6th Anniversary sale offers

As a mark of celebrating six years, OnePlus India is offering OnePlus 7T (8GB+128GB) at an effective price of Rs 31,999. The retail discounted price on Amazon India for the OnePlus 7T is Rs 34,999 for the sale instead of Rs 37,999 launch price. On top of it, consumers can avail instant discounts up to Rs 3,000 by using HDFC Bank credit/ debit cards or on EMI.

Similarly, the OnePlus 7 Pro has also been discounted during the OnePlus 6th anniversary celebration sale. The OnePlus 7 Pro’s starting 6GB RAM model with 128GB internal storage is being offered at Rs 38,999 in this sale until December 17. The same can get further discounted up to Rs 3,000 by using HDFC Bank credit/ debit cards or on EMI.

Coming to the latest OnePlus 7 Pro’s high-end 8GB RAM model which offers 256GB internal storage, the device is also being offered at a reduced price than normal. It is priced at Rs 42,999 during this sale on Amazon India. Additional Rs 3,000 instant discounts using HDFC Bank credit/ debit cards or EMI is also available on the device.

Existing OnePlus users will be able to exchange their older OnePlus devices to get extra cashback of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of any OnePlus 7 Series device on Amazon India and OnePlus Experience Stores.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7T Price 48999 37999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ OS Android 9 Pie Android 10 Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,800mAh battery

