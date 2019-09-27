Just yesterday, OnePlus launched its latest phone in India, which is called OnePlus 7T. The handset comes with a starting price of Rs 37,999. It will be available for purchase during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The company’s two other devices in the OnePlus 7 series will also be on the sale. The OnePlus 7 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 29,999, which is for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage option. The 7 Pro, on the other hand, will cost Rs 44,999 for the base variant. Both the devices made their debut in May this year.

Originally, the OnePlus 7 was launched for Rs 32,999, while the 7 Pro for Rs 48,999. This further means that you are getting Rs 3,000 discount on the standard model, and Rs 4,000 on the Pro variant. The Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale will kick off from September 29, and continue till October 4.

OnePlus 7 specifications, features

This device packs a 6.41-inch full-HD+ Optic AMOLED display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 402ppi. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The standard version comes with a waterdrop-style notch display design. The device is built around Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. It runs OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie.

It offers a dual rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. This setup is assisted by a dual-LED flash module, and supported by optical image stabilization (OIS), electronic image stabilization (EIS), and PDAF. The front camera houses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor, which is also on the Pro version.

The selfie camera also offers support for EIS. In terms of connectivity, the handset includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port. The device is powered by a 3,700mAh battery under the hood, with 20W (5V/ 4A) fast charging tech.

7 Pro features, specifications

The 7 Pro is the first true flagship from the company. It sports a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Almond color variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It runs OxygenOS 9 based on Android Pie and has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary camera. There is also an 8-megapixel telephoto and 16-megapixel ultrawide angle cameras. For selfies, it uses a 16-megapixel motorized camera like Oppo F11 Pro. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, UFS 3.0 storage and 4G LTE. There is a 4,000mAh battery pack that supports 30W Warp Charge technology.

Features 7 Pro OnePlus 7 OnePlus 7T Price 48999 32999 37999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 SoC Snapdragon 855+ OS Android 9 Pie 9 Pie Android 10 Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 16MP 16-megapixel 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh 3,800mAh battery

