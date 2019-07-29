comscore OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 deals: Up to Rs 2,000 discount and more
  • Home
  • Deals
  • OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 deals: Up to Rs 2,000 instant off, BookMyShow, Zomato Gold vouchers and more
News

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 deals: Up to Rs 2,000 instant off, BookMyShow, Zomato Gold vouchers and more

Deals

OnePlus and Amazon India are offering interesting deals on the new OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones. There are instant discounts and no cost EMI options to choose from.

  • Published: July 29, 2019 6:34 PM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro (9)

Amazon India and OnePlus have come up with “Back to College” offer. Under this offer, users can get some interesting discounts on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones. Aimed at college students, buyers can get instant discounts, no cost EMI options, discount coupons and more. We take a look at OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 deals that you can look forward to.

OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 deals

To begin with, ICICI Bank and CitiBank credit card users can avail Rs 1,500 instant discount on OnePlus 7. The base model (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) is available for Rs 32,999 and after discount it will be available for Rs 31,499. Similarly, the higher model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 37,999. After Rs 1,500 flat discount, you can get it for Rs 36,499.

Moving on to the OnePlus 7 Pro, CitiBank and ICICI Bank credit card users can get flat Rs 2,000 off. The base model with 6GB RAM is offered for Rs 48,999 and after discount, you can get it for Rs 46,999. The variant with 8GB RAM is available for Rs 52,999 and post discount you will get it for Rs 50,999. Lastly, the top-end model with 12GB RAM is available for Rs 57,999, and after discount, it will set you back by Rs 55,999.

Besides, users can also go for No Cost EMI options for 3 or 6 months, starting at Rs 5,500 per month. Users will also get two BookMyShow vouchers worth Rs 250. Movie tickets can be booked for any shows between Monday – Thursday, and for shows up to 2PM Friday – Sunday. The voucher will be valid till August 29 2019.

Amazon India and OnePlus are also offering Zomato Gold membership for new users, and extension for existing members. However, no specific details about the number of months has been specified.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7
Price 48999 32999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 29, 2019 6:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Assam floods: Vodafone Idea announces special voice and data benefits to its customers
News
Assam floods: Vodafone Idea announces special voice and data benefits to its customers
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 deals: Up to Rs 2,000 discount and more

Deals

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 deals: Up to Rs 2,000 discount and more

US teenager Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf won $3m at the Fortnite World Cup

Gaming

US teenager Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf won $3m at the Fortnite World Cup

Realme freedom sale announced: Check out offers and prices

Deals

Realme freedom sale announced: Check out offers and prices

All three 2020 iPhones to offer support for 5G connectivity: Report

News

All three 2020 iPhones to offer support for 5G connectivity: Report

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review

Realme X Review

Assam floods: Vodafone Idea announces special voice and data benefits to its customers

All three 2020 iPhones to offer support for 5G connectivity: Report

Tata Sky Broadcaster Packs: All you need to know

Oppo shows off dual-curved 'Waterfall Screen' technology

Realme 3i to go on sale tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 deals: Up to Rs 2,000 discount and more

Deals

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 deals: Up to Rs 2,000 discount and more
Tata Sky Binge Review

Review

Tata Sky Binge Review
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4C Pro receives price cut

Deals

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4C Pro receives price cut
Samsung Galaxy M40 will soon be available offline

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 will soon be available offline
OnePlus Music Festival announced in India

News

OnePlus Music Festival announced in India

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 9.1 Pureview स्मार्टफोन इस साल के अंत तक हो सकता है लॉन्च

लेटेस्ट Snapdragon 855 Plus प्रोसेसर के साथ आएगा Black Shark 2 Pro गेमिंग फोन, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Vivo ने भारत में दूसरी तिमाही में बेचे करीब 5.8 मिलियन स्मार्टफोन

चीन ने जीता PUBG Mobile Club Open टूर्नामेंट, इनाम की राशि जान उड़ जाएंगे होश

Poco F1 Deal: 5 हजार रुपये तक सस्ता मिल रहा है Poco F1 स्मार्टफोन, यहां से खरीदें

News

Assam floods: Vodafone Idea announces special voice and data benefits to its customers
News
Assam floods: Vodafone Idea announces special voice and data benefits to its customers
All three 2020 iPhones to offer support for 5G connectivity: Report

News

All three 2020 iPhones to offer support for 5G connectivity: Report
Tata Sky Broadcaster Packs: All you need to know

News

Tata Sky Broadcaster Packs: All you need to know
Oppo shows off dual-curved 'Waterfall Screen' technology

News

Oppo shows off dual-curved 'Waterfall Screen' technology
Realme 3i to go on sale tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features

News

Realme 3i to go on sale tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features