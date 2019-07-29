OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 deals: Up to Rs 2,000 discount and more

Amazon India and OnePlus have come up with “Back to College” offer. Under this offer, users can get some interesting discounts on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones. Aimed at college students, buyers can get instant discounts, no cost EMI options, discount coupons and more. We take a look at OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 deals that you can look forward to.

OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 deals

To begin with, ICICI Bank and CitiBank credit card users can avail Rs 1,500 instant discount on OnePlus 7. The base model (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) is available for Rs 32,999 and after discount it will be available for Rs 31,499. Similarly, the higher model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 37,999. After Rs 1,500 flat discount, you can get it for Rs 36,499.

Moving on to the OnePlus 7 Pro, CitiBank and ICICI Bank credit card users can get flat Rs 2,000 off. The base model with 6GB RAM is offered for Rs 48,999 and after discount, you can get it for Rs 46,999. The variant with 8GB RAM is available for Rs 52,999 and post discount you will get it for Rs 50,999. Lastly, the top-end model with 12GB RAM is available for Rs 57,999, and after discount, it will set you back by Rs 55,999.

Besides, users can also go for No Cost EMI options for 3 or 6 months, starting at Rs 5,500 per month. Users will also get two BookMyShow vouchers worth Rs 250. Movie tickets can be booked for any shows between Monday – Thursday, and for shows up to 2PM Friday – Sunday. The voucher will be valid till August 29 2019.

Amazon India and OnePlus are also offering Zomato Gold membership for new users, and extension for existing members. However, no specific details about the number of months has been specified.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7 Price 48999 32999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh