OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T get up to Rs 10,000

`Amazon India and OnePlus are celebrating their 5-year anniversary. And on this special occasion, the Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is offering up to Rs 10,000 flat discount on OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T smartphones. The special discount deal will be available November 25 to December 2. Here is all you need to know.

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T discount detailed

The OnePlus 7 Pro with pop-up camera, 90Hz display and more was launched back in May this year. At launch, the OnePlus 7 Pro base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage was made available for Rs 48,999. Now, after the discount, you will be able to buy it for Rs 39,999. Similarly, the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model was made available for Rs 52,999. You can now buy it for Rs 42,999. There is also a top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, which was launched for Rs 57,999. It will be available for Rs 48,999.

The OnePlus 7T that was recently launched with a 90Hz display, and Snapdragon 855+ SoC is also getting a discount. Launched at a starting price of 37,999 for the 128GB storage model. It will now be available for Rs 34,999. The 256GB storage model, on the other hand, was launched at Rs 39,999, and after the discount, it will be available for Rs 37,999.

Besides, HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can get extra Rs 1,500 off on OnePlus 7T and Rs 2,000 off on OnePlus 7 Pro. These deals on Amazon India sure make the OnePlus smartphone more exciting at these price points.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7T Price 48999 37999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ OS Android 9 Pie Android 10 Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,800mAh battery