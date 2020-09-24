The OnePlus 8T is all set to launch in India on October 14 and ahead of the launch, the company is giving discount on OnePlus 7T. Yes, you read it right. You are getting Rs 3,000 discount offer on the official online store of the brand. So, interested buyers can get the device for Rs 34,999. For the same price, you will get the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. But, Amazon is still selling the OnePlus 7T with a price label of Rs 37,999. It is currently unknown as to when the Rs 3,000 discount offer will expire. So, if you are interested in buying the handset, then you need to hurry. Also Read - OnePlus 8T could be cheaper than OnePlus 8 but bring better specifications

OnePlus 7T: Specifications, features

The OnePlus 7T will come with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display along with FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) resolution. The display also features a 402ppi pixel density, 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and more. OnePlus has also added support for sRGB, and Display P3 color profiles along with 3D corning gorilla glass. The device also supports HDR10+ content playback more than 1,000 nits peak brightness. Also Read - OnePlus Messages app now available on Google Play Store

Watch: Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

Design-wise- the display has a waterdrop-style notch that we saw on OnePlus 7. The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.96GHz. OnePlus has also added Adeno 640 GPU, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage in the device. Another significant change that users will see is the inclusion of the triple rear camera setup. Also Read - OnePlus Nord owners report random factory reset, erasing all data

As per the announcement, the rear-camera features a 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture. The primary sensor also supports OIS for images and EIS for video stabilization. Other sensors include a 12-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The device comes with a 3,800mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging technology.