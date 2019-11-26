OnePlus 7T is getting the first price cut in India during Fab Phones Fest on Amazon India. The successor to OnePlus 7 launched last month and is getting limited period price. Amazon India Fab Phones Fest is being held from November 26 to November 29. During the four day sale, the OnePlus 7T will be available with a discount of Rs 3,000. There is also other offers available on the smartphone during the sale. OnePlus 7T is one of the best smartphones in the sub-Rs 40,000 price segment. After the discount, it becomes an even more lucrative offering in the market.

OnePlus 7T: Discounted Price, Offers and Specifications

OnePlus 7T was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 37,999. During Fab Phones Fest, the smartphone is available starting at Rs 34,999. The smartphone is getting a discount of nearly 8 percent during the sale. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available at Rs 34,999 for the limited period. Those buying this variant will be able to save Rs 3,000. The variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 37,999. This variant is getting limited period discount of Rs 2,000 during the sale. OnePlus 7T is available in frosted silver and glacier blue color options on Amazon India.

Other offers include Rs 7,050 off on exchange and no cost EMI on select cards. There is also a flat Rs 1,500 instant discount with HDFC Bank Credit card, debit card and credit or debit EMI transactions. Customers can also get up to 5 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,000 on Axis Bank Credit EMI transactions. There is also 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 instant discount on Axis Bank Debit EMI transactions. To recall, OnePlus 7T is one of the cheapest smartphones with 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display.

It sports a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform, 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage. There is triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilization. It is paired with a 12-megapixel telephoto camera and a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and runs OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10. The OnePlus 7T packs a 3,800mAh battery and it supports 30W Warp Charge.