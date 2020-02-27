comscore OnePlus 7T Pro buyers can get free Bullets Wireless 2 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • OnePlus 7T Pro buyers can get Bullets Wireless 2 for free: Here are the details
News

OnePlus 7T Pro buyers can get Bullets Wireless 2 for free: Here are the details

Deals

This means that a new OnePlus 7T Pro buyers won’t have to shell out money on a pair of wireless earphones. Check out more details about this offer here.

  • Published: February 27, 2020 12:27 PM IST
OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 (13)

Smartphone maker OnePlus has just revealed two new discount deals for its fans. These offers are meant to offer additional benefits to potential buyers with their new OnePlus smartphone. Taking a look at the first deal, the company is offering a pair of its OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 for free. However, to be eligible for this offer, the prospective buyer needs to buy the OnePlus 7T Pro. This means that a new OnePlus 7T Pro buyers won’t have to shell out money on a pair of wireless earphones. OnePlus clarified that this offer is also available for buyers opting for the no-cost EMI option. It also clarified that it offers 12-month no-cost EMI options with all major banks.

Related Stories


OnePlus 7T Pro deal details

In addition, the company is offering a new offer of its first-party back cases. Taking a look at the second offer, the company is offering a “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” deal. This means OnePlus smartphone user can get a 2nd OnePlus back case for free while paying for their first case. Interested buyers can head to the OnePlus website to check more details about both these offers. Both these deals are listed on the OnePlus Red Cable community webpage. In addition, the webpage also lists two additional offers.

Watch: OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Inspecting these new offers, OnePlus is also offering a 29 percent off on its OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. In addition, the company is also offering a gift voucher worth Rs 3,990 to OnePlus 7 Pro buyers. Both these offers are likely old, the only reason they were not mentioned in the press release. The previously mentioned offers are likely the lastest in the line.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless currently selling at a discount on Amazon

Also Read

OnePlus Bullets Wireless currently selling at a discount on Amazon

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7T Pro
Price 48999 53999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 10 with OxygenOS
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Liquid AMOLED-6.67-inch QHD+-1440×3120 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage up to 256GB, up to 12GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4085mAh

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 27, 2020 12:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7T Pro buyers can get free Bullets Wireless 2
Deals
OnePlus 7T Pro buyers can get free Bullets Wireless 2
Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Qualcomm hints at more Snapdragon 865 phones

News

Qualcomm hints at more Snapdragon 865 phones

Realme 6 Pro leaked renders reveal design, color options ahead of March 5 launch

News

Realme 6 Pro leaked renders reveal design, color options ahead of March 5 launch

Flipkart Month-end Mobiles Fest: Check out top deals

Deals

Flipkart Month-end Mobiles Fest: Check out top deals

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Impressions

Motorola RAZR First Impressions

iQOO 3 Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Lenovo launches four new audio products in India

Qualcomm hints at more Snapdragon 865 phones

Realme 6 Pro leaked renders reveal design, color options ahead of March 5 launch

Huawei P40 Lite with Android 10, 48MP quad rear cameras launched

Apple will open first retail store in India next year: Tim Cook

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T Pro buyers can get free Bullets Wireless 2

Deals

OnePlus 7T Pro buyers can get free Bullets Wireless 2
Amazon Fab Phones Fest best offers and deals

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest best offers and deals
OnePlus 7 gets OxygenOS Open Beta 9 update after 7 Pro

News

OnePlus 7 gets OxygenOS Open Beta 9 update after 7 Pro
OnePlus 6, 6T gets OxygenOS open beta 5 update

News

OnePlus 6, 6T gets OxygenOS open beta 5 update
OnePlus 8 Pro screenshot reveals more specifications

News

OnePlus 8 Pro screenshot reveals more specifications

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi K30 Pro के बारे में अब तक क्या क्या आया सामने, जानिए इसके खास फीचर

Black Shark 3 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन 65W फास्ट चार्ज के साथ 3 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च

Lenovo Tab M10 अब Amazon India पर भी बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

LG V60 ThinQ 5G स्मार्टफोन ड्यूल स्क्रीन के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुई लीक, जानें क्या होंगी खूबियां

News

Lenovo launches four new audio products in India
News
Lenovo launches four new audio products in India
Qualcomm hints at more Snapdragon 865 phones

News

Qualcomm hints at more Snapdragon 865 phones
Realme 6 Pro leaked renders reveal design, color options ahead of March 5 launch

News

Realme 6 Pro leaked renders reveal design, color options ahead of March 5 launch
Huawei P40 Lite with Android 10, 48MP quad rear cameras launched

News

Huawei P40 Lite with Android 10, 48MP quad rear cameras launched
Apple will open first retail store in India next year: Tim Cook

News

Apple will open first retail store in India next year: Tim Cook