OnePlus 7T Pro buyers can get free Bullets Wireless 2

Smartphone maker OnePlus has just revealed two new discount deals for its fans. These offers are meant to offer additional benefits to potential buyers with their new OnePlus smartphone. Taking a look at the first deal, the company is offering a pair of its OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 for free. However, to be eligible for this offer, the prospective buyer needs to buy the OnePlus 7T Pro. This means that a new OnePlus 7T Pro buyers won’t have to shell out money on a pair of wireless earphones. OnePlus clarified that this offer is also available for buyers opting for the no-cost EMI option. It also clarified that it offers 12-month no-cost EMI options with all major banks.

OnePlus 7T Pro deal details

In addition, the company is offering a new offer of its first-party back cases. Taking a look at the second offer, the company is offering a “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” deal. This means OnePlus smartphone user can get a 2nd OnePlus back case for free while paying for their first case. Interested buyers can head to the OnePlus website to check more details about both these offers. Both these deals are listed on the OnePlus Red Cable community webpage. In addition, the webpage also lists two additional offers.

Inspecting these new offers, OnePlus is also offering a 29 percent off on its OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. In addition, the company is also offering a gift voucher worth Rs 3,990 to OnePlus 7 Pro buyers. Both these offers are likely old, the only reason they were not mentioned in the press release. The previously mentioned offers are likely the lastest in the line.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7T Pro Price 48999 53999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 10 with OxygenOS Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Liquid AMOLED-6.67-inch QHD+-1440×3120 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage up to 256GB, up to 12GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 4085mAh