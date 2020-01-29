In case you are looking to purchase the OnePlus 7T Pro from Amazon India, then it is probably the best time because you can avail up to Rs 7,000 off on the smartphone. The offer is essentially a clubbed discount on SBI cards, Amazon Pay cashback and exchange discount. First of all, Amazon India is offering flat Rs 2,000 cash back to consumers who pay for the OnePlus 7T Pro in advance ( no COD). This cashback will get credited to users’ Amazon Pay balance with in 3 days.

The e-commerce website is also offering Rs 2,000 extra value on the exchange of your old smartphone. Additionally, if a buyer purchases the new Oneplus 7T Pro using SBI credit/ debit card & EMI transactions, then they get flat Rs 3,000 instant discount on the total cart value. At present, the OnePlus 7T Pro is priced at Rs 53,999, and after the effective discount offers, one can get it at Rs 46,999 or even lower with the value of their old phone.

Features, specifications

To quickly recap on the features, the OnePlus 7T Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Backing up the device is a 4,085mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T technology.

For photography, the device sports a triple-camera setup at the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor on the pop-up module.

Features OnePlus 7T Pro Price 53999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC OS Android 10 with OxygenOS Display Liquid AMOLED-6.67-inch QHD+-1440×3120 pixels Internal Memory up to 256GB, up to 12GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4085mAh

