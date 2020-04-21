comscore OnePlus 7T Pro gets Rs 6,000 discount; 7T also gets cheaper | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • OnePlus 7T Pro gets a Rs 6,000 discount, 7T reduced by Rs 3,000; Here are the new prices
News

OnePlus 7T Pro gets a Rs 6,000 discount, 7T reduced by Rs 3,000; Here are the new prices

Deals

This price discount comes just a week after the launch of its current OnePlus 8 series. Let’s check out the details around the discount and recap the specifications of the OnePlus 7T Pro, and 7T here.

  • Updated: April 22, 2020 5:21 PM IST
oneplus-7t-pro-india-launch-sale

OnePlus India has just reduced the prices of its 2019 flagship smartphone line, the OnePlus 7T series. This price discount comes just a week after the launch of its current OnePlus 8 series. In addition, the company revealed these discounted prices just days after it shared the OnePlus 8 pricing in India. This price cut is likely to make the OnePlus 7T series a more attractive option for potential customers. The smartphone lineup is only available at these discounted rates on OnePlus.in. Let’s check out the details around the discount and recap the specifications of the 7T lineup here. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A71 5G features same fingerprint sensor used on OnePlus 8, Huawei P40

OnePlus 7T Series discount details

The company did not make an official announcement for the OnePlus 7T series discounts. Now, let’s check out the new prices. 7T with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for just Rs 34,999 after a Rs 3,000 discount. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is available for Rs 37,999 after a Rs 2,000 discount. Moving to the OnePlus 7T Pro, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant received a Rs 6,000 discount. This discount pushes the smartphone price from Rs 53,999 to Rs 47,999. Also Read - OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z price in India officially revealed: Check features and more

It is also worth noting that these OnePlus discounts don’t really mean much right now. Interested smartphone buyers can only take benefit of the discounts after the nation-wide lock-down ends. Government of India has restricted e-commerce operations across the country to combat the spread of coronavirus. Once the lockdown ends, you can head to OnePlus.in to make their purchase. The OnePlus 7T series does come with older hardware. However, it is perfectly fine for anyone who does not want the latest and greatest. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Series price in India revealed; check availability and offers

OnePlus 7T Pro, 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 updated with Jio Wi-Fi calling support in latest OxygenOS

Also Read

OnePlus 7T Pro, 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 updated with Jio Wi-Fi calling support in latest OxygenOS

Features OnePlus 7T OnePlus 7T Pro
Price 37999 53999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC
OS Android 10 Android 10 with OxygenOS
Display Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+ Liquid AMOLED-6.67-inch QHD+-1440×3120 pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage up to 256GB, up to 12GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 3,800mAh battery 4085mAh

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 21, 2020 11:01 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 22, 2020 5:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks
News
Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks
Red Dead Redemption 2 arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May

Microsoft Xbox Series X new logo revealed in a trademark

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Series X new logo revealed in a trademark

PUBG PC available for 50 percent discount on Steam till April 29

Gaming

PUBG PC available for 50 percent discount on Steam till April 29

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

News

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks

Facebook launches Messenger Kids with more parental control in India

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27

Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed

News

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed
Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro

News

Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 7T Pro gets a Rs 6,000 discount, 7T now Rs 3,000 cheaper

Deals

OnePlus 7T Pro gets a Rs 6,000 discount, 7T now Rs 3,000 cheaper
OnePlus Camera V4 update brings new updated UI

News

OnePlus Camera V4 update brings new updated UI
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G has OnePlus 8's fingerprint sensor

News

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G has OnePlus 8's fingerprint sensor

हिंदी समाचार

फेसबुक ने लॉन्च किया मैसेंजर किड्स एप, पेरेंट्स को मिलेगा ये खास फीचर

YouTube ने फ्री किए 11 नए ओरिजिनल शो, देखें लिस्ट

Zoom App में यूजर्स की सिक्योरिटी को लेकर उठाए ये कदम, जानें क्या होंगे बदलाव

OnePlus 8 सीरीज के लिमिटेड एडिशन पॉप अप बॉक्स की कीमत आई सामने

iQoo Neo 3 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलते हैं कम कीमत में दमदार फीचर

Latest Videos

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks
News
Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks
Facebook launches Messenger Kids with more parental control in India

News

Facebook launches Messenger Kids with more parental control in India
Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

News

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip
Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27
Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked

News

Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked