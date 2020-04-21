OnePlus India has just reduced the prices of its 2019 flagship smartphone line, the OnePlus 7T series. This price discount comes just a week after the launch of its current OnePlus 8 series. In addition, the company revealed these discounted prices just days after it shared the OnePlus 8 pricing in India. This price cut is likely to make the OnePlus 7T series a more attractive option for potential customers. The smartphone lineup is only available at these discounted rates on OnePlus.in. Let’s check out the details around the discount and recap the specifications of the 7T lineup here. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A71 5G features same fingerprint sensor used on OnePlus 8, Huawei P40

OnePlus 7T Series discount details

The company did not make an official announcement for the OnePlus 7T series discounts. Now, let's check out the new prices. 7T with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for just Rs 34,999 after a Rs 3,000 discount. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is available for Rs 37,999 after a Rs 2,000 discount. Moving to the OnePlus 7T Pro, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant received a Rs 6,000 discount. This discount pushes the smartphone price from Rs 53,999 to Rs 47,999.

It is also worth noting that these OnePlus discounts don't really mean much right now. Interested smartphone buyers can only take benefit of the discounts after the nation-wide lock-down ends. Government of India has restricted e-commerce operations across the country to combat the spread of coronavirus. Once the lockdown ends, you can head to OnePlus.in to make their purchase. The OnePlus 7T series does come with older hardware. However, it is perfectly fine for anyone who does not want the latest and greatest.

Features OnePlus 7T OnePlus 7T Pro Price 37999 53999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC OS Android 10 Android 10 with OxygenOS Display Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+ Liquid AMOLED-6.67-inch QHD+-1440×3120 pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage up to 256GB, up to 12GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 3,800mAh battery 4085mAh