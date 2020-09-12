OnePlus 8 5G series Rs 3,000 discount deal price offer: Check details

In case you are looking to buy OnePlus‘ latest 8 series of phones then there is Rs 3,000 discount deal is going on Amazon India. All models of OnePlus 8 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G series can be purchased with instant Rs 3,000 discount using ICICI credit and debit cards. This limited period deal is valid from September 10 to October 9. Also Read - New Bluetooth vulnerability poses risk to millions of devices

With the ongoing offer, Amazon India is now retailing the base model of OnePlus 8 5G at Rs 38,999 instead of Rs 41,999, if you use your ICICI bank card for minimum payment of Rs 35,000. The OnePlus 8 is available in three different storage options in the country. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 41,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 44,999. There is also a third variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage available for Rs 49,999. It comes in three different colors: Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colors. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord: Which midrange phone is best at Rs 25,000?

Similarly, OnePlus 8 Pro will cost Rs 51,999 instead of at Rs 54,999 after the ICICI instant discount of Rs 3,000. This is the price for the 8GB + 128GB variant. During the sale, the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost Rs 56,999.

To recall, the OnePlus 8 Series was launched globally on April 14 and was initially said to become available from May 29 in India. But OnePlus 8 launched alongside 8 Pro in April in the country as a more affordable flagship. It was made available via special sale first and then OnePlus started regular sales for the smartphone.

Specifications, features

The OnePlus 8 sports a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ support, and 3D corning gorilla glass. It offers support for sRGB, and Display P3 color profiles and a 90Hz refresh rate display. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The latest OnePlus phone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It is backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 chip that supports 5G networks. The device comes with Haptic Vibration 2.0 support. The device will ship with Android 10 with OxygenOS on top.

The handset sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and 0.8 μm pixel size. This sensor supports both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 116-degree field of view.

The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro camera with 1.75 microns pixel size and f/2.4 aperture. It is assisted by a dual-LED flash. The setup also supports PDAF and contrast-based autofocus. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.45 aperture and fixed focus and EIS. The device packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for Warp charge 30T (30W fast charging).