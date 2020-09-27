OnePlus 8 receives price cut ahead of OnePlus 8T launch

OnePlus is set to launch the 8T smartphone in the coming weeks. And usually, that signals a price drop for the previous model, which is exactly what has happened this week with the price of the OnePlus 8. The model is now available for $599 (Rs 44,146 approx), down from $699 (Rs 51,515). The changes are available for users in the global market. India prices are yet to be revised. Also, it’s worth pointing out the price cut is only available with the regular OnePlus 8. Since the company is not going to offer the 8T Pro this year, the price of the 8 Pro remains unchanged. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series gets OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update: Check details

OnePlus 8T will launch on October 14, and the company has already shared a few details about its next phone. Ditching the 8T Pro means the 8T will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display with support for 65W charging. We expect the power to be powered by Snapdragon 865 Plus, the latest flagship chipset in the market. The camera specs are unlikely to change a lot but we’d prefer to hear it from the brand itself. Also Read - OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: Here’s all we know about it so far

OnePlus 8 price and specifications

In India, OnePlus 8 is available in multiple variants, starting from Rs 41,999. It sports a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone features a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.75 aperture and 0.8 μm pixel size. It supports both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). Along with it, you have a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 116-degree field of view. Also Read - OnePlus Nord owners report random factory reset, erasing all data

And finally, the module gets a 2-megapixel macro camera with 1.75 microns pixel size and f/2.4 aperture. The setup also supports PDAF and contrast-based autofocus. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.45 aperture and fixed focus and EIS. The device packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for Warp charge 30T offering 30W fast charging.

