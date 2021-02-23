OnePlus 8T 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro prices in India have been slashed by the company by up to Rs 4,000 ahead of the OnePlus 9 series, which is expected to be announcedin March. The new prices are displayed on the OnePlus website as well as Amazon India. OnePlus 8T 5G is available at Rs 39,999, down from Rs 42,999, while the OnePlus 8 Pro is selling for a price of Rs 47,999. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9e new details leaked: See what has been revealed

The e-commerce website is offering a coupon to avail the discount during its ‘Fab Phone Fest’ sale, which will end on February 25. We take a look in detail the price cut on OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 Pro in India: Also Read - Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021: Up to 40% discount on OnePlus 8T, iPhone 12 mini, Redmi Note 9 Pro, more

OnePlus 8T 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro price cut in India: Details

Both OnePlus 8T 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro are listed on the OnePlus India website with discounts. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus 8T 5G is selling in India at Rs 39,999 after a price cut of Rs 3,000. The original price was Rs 42,999. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant gets a price cut as well and can be bought at Rs 42,999 instead of Rs 45,999. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro likely to feature LTPO display: Everything you need to know

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro gets Rs 4,000 discount and is selling at Rs 50,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage model. The original price was Rs 54,999. The 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant is listed on the OnePlus website at Rs 55,999, down from Rs 59,999.

OnePlus 8T 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro discount on Amazon: How to avail

Those buying the phones from Amazon will need to click on the ‘Coupon’ option that says “Apply Rs 3,000 coupon” for OnePlus 8T 5G and “Apply Rs 4,000 coupon” for OnePLus 8 Pro, respectively. The coupon should appear in the product listing page.

Do note that the discount coupon will be applied at the checkout.

OnePlus 8T 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro specifications:

The OnePlus 8T 5G sports a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED full HD+ display and it runs Android 11. The smartphone is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W Warp Charge fast charging.

In terms of back cameras, it features a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main lens, 16-megapixels ultra-wide camera, 5-megapixels macro camera, and a 2-megapixels depth sensor. The front camera is 16-megapixels.

OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and is backed by a 4,150mAh battery with support Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging technology. It gets a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ display with a resolution of 1440×3168 pixels. It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The back cameras on the OnePlus 8 Pro include a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixels telephoto lens, 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixels color filter lens. OnePlus 8 Pro runs Android 10. The front camera is a 16-megapixel one.