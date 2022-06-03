OnePlus 8T 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 42,999. OnePlus gave a price cut of Rs 4,000 last year bringing the starting price down to Rs 38,999. Now, the company has slashed the prices of the smartphone by Rs 10,000, after which the price has dropped to under Rs 30,000. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G, expected to launch soon, might be the last flagship of the year by OnePlus

OnePlus 8T 5G new pricing

After the price cut, the OnePlus 8T 5G 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 28,999 whereas the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 31,999. It is available in Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green colour variants.

The new price is now visible on the company's website. However, the Amazon website showed the old pricing at the time of writing this story.