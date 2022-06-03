comscore OnePlus 8T 5G receives price cut in India: Check the new pricing
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Oneplus 8t 5g India Price Rs 10000 Buy Available Price Rs 28999 Specs
News

OnePlus 8T 5G receives a price cut of Rs 10,000, now available at a starting price of Rs 28,999

Deals

OnePlus 8T 5G was launched in India two years back at a starting price of Rs 42,999. It will now cost you less than Rs 30,000.

oneplus-8t

OnePlus 8T 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 42,999. OnePlus gave a price cut of Rs 4,000 last year bringing the starting price down to Rs 38,999. Now, the company has slashed the prices of the smartphone by Rs 10,000, after which the price has dropped to under Rs 30,000. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G, expected to launch soon, might be the last flagship of the year by OnePlus

OnePlus 8T 5G new pricing

After the price cut, the OnePlus 8T 5G 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 28,999 whereas the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 31,999. It is available in Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green colour variants. Also Read - Best smartwatches with calling feature: Boat Primia, Fire-Boltt Talk 2 and more

The new price is now visible on the company’s website. However, the Amazon website showed the old pricing at the time of writing this story. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro starts receiving new software update with May security patch, bug issues and more

OnePlus 8T specifications, features

The OnePlus 8T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. You get a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel supports sRGB, Display P3 and is protected by  Corning Gorilla Glass. There is a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. It features a 4,500mAh battery under the hood. The device has dual stereo speakers, Noise cancellation and Dolby Atmos support.

The smartphone features a quad-camera system. The main 48-megapixel camera will use a Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS and EIS support. The 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 ultra-wide camera stays along with a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. A new 5-megapixel macro camera joins the setup too. The rear camera setup is also accompanied by Dual LED Flash. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with EIS support. The 8T can record 1080p video at 30 fps.

OnePlus ships with a 65W Warp Charger with the OnePlus 8T. We have seen this charging technology previously on the Oppo Find X2 Pro, Realme X50 Pro 5G, and the recent crop of Realme budget phones. The brand will be using a quad-camera system.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 3, 2022 2:03 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 3, 2022 2:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Sony State of Play: All major updates ranging for Marvel's Spiderman to Resident Evil
Photo Gallery
Sony State of Play: All major updates ranging for Marvel's Spiderman to Resident Evil
Oppo K10 5G to arrive in India on June 8

Mobiles

Oppo K10 5G to arrive in India on June 8

How to add money to your IRCTC ewallet

How To

How to add money to your IRCTC ewallet

Amidst strong scrutiny Xiaomi India appoints Alvin Tse to replace Manu Jain

Mobiles

Amidst strong scrutiny Xiaomi India appoints Alvin Tse to replace Manu Jain

Swiggy One members will no longer have to pay delivery charges for select restaurants

News

Swiggy One members will no longer have to pay delivery charges for select restaurants

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Motorola Moto G82 5G launch date revealed for the Indian market

Oppo K10 5G to arrive in India on June 8

Amidst strong scrutiny Xiaomi India appoints Alvin Tse to replace Manu Jain

Swiggy One members will no longer have to pay delivery charges for select restaurants

Hers's everything we know about upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India
How to Auto Delete Youtube History

Features

How to Auto Delete Youtube History
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details

News

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details
WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

Features

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999