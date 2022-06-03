OnePlus 8T 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 42,999. OnePlus gave a price cut of Rs 4,000 last year bringing the starting price down to Rs 38,999. Now, the company has slashed the prices of the smartphone by Rs 10,000, after which the price has dropped to under Rs 30,000. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G, expected to launch soon, might be the last flagship of the year by OnePlus
OnePlus 8T 5G new pricing
After the price cut, the OnePlus 8T 5G 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 28,999 whereas the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 31,999. It is available in Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green colour variants. Also Read - Best smartwatches with calling feature: Boat Primia, Fire-Boltt Talk 2 and more
The new price is now visible on the company’s website. However, the Amazon website showed the old pricing at the time of writing this story. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro starts receiving new software update with May security patch, bug issues and more
OnePlus 8T specifications, features
The OnePlus 8T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. You get a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel supports sRGB, Display P3 and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. There is a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. It features a 4,500mAh battery under the hood. The device has dual stereo speakers, Noise cancellation and Dolby Atmos support.
The smartphone features a quad-camera system. The main 48-megapixel camera will use a Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS and EIS support. The 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 ultra-wide camera stays along with a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. A new 5-megapixel macro camera joins the setup too. The rear camera setup is also accompanied by Dual LED Flash. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with EIS support. The 8T can record 1080p video at 30 fps.
OnePlus ships with a 65W Warp Charger with the OnePlus 8T. We have seen this charging technology previously on the Oppo Find X2 Pro, Realme X50 Pro 5G, and the recent crop of Realme budget phones. The brand will be using a quad-camera system.