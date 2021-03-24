OnePlus 8T price in India slashed, 8GB RAM model now starts at Rs 40,499

Last year’s OnePlus 8T price in India has been slashed in the country. The smartphone now starts at Rs 40,499 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage model. This is a permanent price cut and is reflected in the company’s official India website as well. Also Read - OnePlus Watch makes its official entry: Here's a look at its top features

As for the new prices, the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the OnePlus 8T is now available at Rs 40,499. The 12GB RAM and 256GB RAM version of the 5G smartphone is now priced at Rs 43,499. Also Read - OnePlus 9, 9 Pro's first software released: The update brings new features, improvements

The company has slashed the India price of the OnePlus 8T by Rs 2,500, which is a killer deal. Buyers can also avail additional 10 percent cashback, which is up to Rs 5000, on select American Express cards. Also Read - OnePlus 9 review: Looks like OnePlus has Settled

With the price cut, the OnePlus 8T 5G becomes a much better deal to consider if you’re looking for a smartphone around Rs 40000. Besides 5G support, the 8T offers impressive cameras and a powerful package. All in all, the OnePlus 8T is a great deal to consider at the new price.

Looking at the specifications, the smartphone features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. On the hardware front, the OnePlus 8T is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging support.

In terms of cameras, the OnePlus 8T includes a rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle Sony IMX481 sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.