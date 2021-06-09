OnePlus 8T receives a price cut in India: Here's the new price

OnePlus is soon to introduce another Nord phone in India and prior to this, it has decreased the price of the OnePlus 8T. The smartphone, which was launched last year, has now become one of the affordable phones in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch tomorrow: Specs, price, livestream details and more to know

This comes after the smartphone’s price dropped in February this year before the OnePlus 9 series came to being. Here’s a look at the new price. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G battery, fast charging and more details revealed

OnePlus 8T price drops in India

The OnePlus 8T is now priced at Rs 38,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, coming down from Rs 42,999 at the time of the launch. There is a 12GB/256GB variant too, which is now priced at Rs 41,999. It was priced at Rs 45,999 at the time of launch last year. Also Read - First OnePlus phone with MediaTek chip will be flagship-grade, suggests new leak

Up until now, the phone was priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 42,999 for 8GB/128GB and 12GB256G variants, respectively after a price cut in February this year.

The new price cut is now live on both the company’s website and Amazon India.

OnePlus 8T features, specs

The OnePlus 8T comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and gets up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the camera front, there are four rear snappers: a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The front camera stands at 16-megapixel.

The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65 fast charging. As part of a recent update, it now runs OxygenOS 11.0.8.13 based on Android 11. The update involves a few improvements and the May 2021 Android security patch.

Additionally, it gets an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, NFC, and more. It comes in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver colours.

Should you buy it?

The OnePlus 8T now comes under Rs 40,000 and has safely become one of the affordable options with a Snapdragon 865 chip. It might be a year old chip but the phone can carry a number of tasks without much trouble a year old chip. Plus, it is up-to-date.

The OnePlus 9R does give it a good competition. The Snapdragon 870 SoC on it is essentially a tweaked variant of the 865 chip and there’s an added year of software updates. But, if you don’t intend to spend more, it still can be considered.