News

OnePlus 8T, TVs and more avaialble at discounted price during sale

Deals

Here's a look at the top offers and discounts available on OnePlus 8T, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus TV and OnePlus accessories during the Republic Day sale.

OnePlus 8T offers

OnePlus is offering exclusive discounts on its lineup of products in India with discounts on its smartphones, smart TVs and more. The offers will last through till 26th January and will be available during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Mini available for as low as Rs 48,900, huge discount on iPhone XR

The company has said that the OnePlus 8T, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus TVs in the U and Y  series and accessories will be available on discount. Here’s a look at all that’s on offer. Also Read - Amazon Republic Day Sale 2021: Deals on Apple iPhone 12 mini, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more smartphones

The 8T was recently launched by the company and brings some of the top-of-the-line specifications to its users. You can get the 8T 5G at a discounted price of Rs 38,999 which originally retails at Rs 42,999 onwards. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 50,000 you could buy in January 2021

American Express card users can also avail 10 percent cashback only on the company’s online store in India and its app.

You can also get up to Rs 2,000 off if you are an HDFC Bank card user.

OnePlus TV offers

OnePlus TVs in India offers a rich feature set and the company offers them at highly competitive prices. The Y series TVs will also be available at discounted prices during the sale which originally retails starting at Rs 14,999.

You can also avail discounts of up to Rs 4,000 off on the Q series and up to Rs 1,000 off on the Y series in the affordable segment. These offers are exclusively available for HDFC card users.

Additionally, you also get Rs 1,000 off on the Y series 43-inch and Rs 500 off on the 32-inch variant.

OnePlus Nord offers

The Nord has been a fierce contender in the mid-range and has given stiff competition in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment.

The 8GB+128GB variant of the Nord retails at Rs 27,999 while the 12GB+256GB variant at Rs 29,999.

During the sale, HDFC Bank customers can avail Rs 1,000 off through credit cards and EMI purchases.

OnePlus accessories

The OnePlus Powerbank is available for Rs 999 from the company’s store while the Bullets Wireless Z earphones can be bought for Rs 1,899. Pricing for the Buds and the Buds Z are Rs 4,699 and Rs 2,799 respectively.

 

  • Published Date: January 19, 2021 2:24 PM IST

