OnePlus is set to launch the much-awaited OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in India tomorrow, i.e. March 31. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese tech company has given a price cut to previous generation models: OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G. The prices of these models have been slashed by up to Rs 5,000.

OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G new pricing

OnePlus 9 5G 8GB RAM variant is now priced at Rs 44,999, down from Rs 49,999. The 12GB RAM variant will now cost you Rs 49,999, down by Rs 5,000. The price cut is valid for all three colour variants: Astral Black, Artic Sky and Winter Mist.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is 8GB RAM variant is selling at Rs 59,999, down from Rs 64,999 and the 12GB RAM variant is now available at Rs 64,999, down from Rs 69,999. It is available in Stellar Black, Pine Green and Morning Mist colour variants.

Notably, the new pricing is now reflecting on the official OnePlus India website and Amazon India website.

For the unversed, OnePlus is planning to launch the OnePlus Buds Pro Silver Edition and Bullets Wireless Z2 alongside OnePlus 10 Pro 5G tomorrow. The event will kick off at 7.30 pm IST tomorrow.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G expected specifications, features

Similar to previous models, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is expected to be Amazon exclusive in India. The Indian variant is speculated to carry similar hardware and features to the Chinese version except for the software.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G was launched with a 6.7-inch LTPO2 display with 2K resolution. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ and upto 1300 nits of peak brightness. The Indian model is expected to boot up Android 12 based OxygenOS.

The device is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. For optics, the phone houses a triple camera system comprising of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor with a 150-degree field-of-view, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The triple-camera setup has been co-developed with Hasselblad.

As for backup, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G gets a 5,000mAh battery 80W of fast charging, and 50W of wireless fast charging. The phone was introduced in two colour variants- Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest.