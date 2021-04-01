OnePlus 9 Pro 5G goes on sale in India for everyone today, April 1, 2021. The smartphone can be purchased on Amazon India website and OnePlus official website. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced the sale dates for the other two smartphones under the series including the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9R 5G. Both these OnePlus phones will go on sale for the first time on April 14. Also Read - OnePlus Watch Always On Display could come in future update if users want

OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9R 5G sale date

The OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 9 5G will go on sale on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in. On April 14, the OnePlus smartphones will be available for Amazon Prime members. For everyone else, the OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 9 5G will be available for purchase on April 15. Both early access as well as open sale will begin at 12pm.

As a part of launch offers, consumers will get up to Rs 3,000 off on shopping with State Bank of India credit card and EMI transactions. Both phones are listed with the Notify me option. On clicking the Notify me option, the website will alert you once the phones go on sale.

OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 5G price in India

The OnePlus 9 series include three models: the OnePlus 9R, the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the OnePlus 9R starts at a price of Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage of the smartphone comes at a price of Rs 43,999.

Coming to the OnePlus 9 5G, the phone starts at a price of Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end model of the OnePlus 9 5G with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 54,999.

The most expensive phone in the series is the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G starts at a price of Rs 64,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 69,999.