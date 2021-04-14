OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9R are all set to go on sale in India today at 12noon on Amazon.in and OnePlus India’s official website. The Pro model dubbed the OnePlus 9 Pro is available in the country since April 1. As a part of the launch offer, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer together with the e-commerce giant offering several discount offers. Check out the offers and other details below. Also Read - OnePlus Watch, Oppo Watch, Amazfit GTR 2: Best smartwatches under Rs 20,000 in April 2021

OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9R buyers will be able to get Rs 3,000 off on shopping with SBI credit card and EMI transaction. The OnePlus 9 5G starts at a price of Rs 49,999 while the cheaper 9R starts at Rs 39,999.

Today, the smartphones will be available only for Amazon Prime members, everyone else will be able to purchase the smartphones starting tomorrow on Amazon and the company's official store.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R price in India

The OnePlus 9 5G comes in three colours including Astral Black, Arctic Sky and Winter Mist. Among the two variants, the base model includes 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at a price of Rs 49,999. The top-end model includes 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage and comes at a price of Rs 54,999.

Coming to the cheaper OnePlus 9R 5G, it starts at Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end model of the phone comes packed with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and comes at a price of Rs 43,999. This OnePlus phone comes in two colour options: Carbon black and Lake blue.

While the OnePlus 9, similar to the Pro model, packs Hasselblad branding cameras, the 9R comes with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 image sensor coupled with three more cameras. The OnePlus 9 is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, the 9R, on the other hand, comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.