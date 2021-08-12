OnePlus 9 now available with 50 percent discount, but only some can grab the deal

Ahead of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, OnePlus teased that it will soon bring a dual screen smartphone. But unfortunately, that’s not going to happen any time soon. Confused? Well, the said tweet was just a teaser on the upcoming OnePlus 9 discount deal. The post was basically about a superb deal that the company announced on its latest flagship smartphone aka the OnePlus 9. Also Read - Top gaming smartphones under Rs 25,000: Poco X3 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE, etc

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer announced that the OnePlus 9 will be available at half the price. But the deal comes with a catch. The 50 percent off deal on the OnePlus 9 is available only via T-mobile in the United Status. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series to be painted with ColorOS stable in 2022: Is that based on Android 12?

OnePlus 9 price in India

In India, OnePlus 9 5G smartphone is available in two variants including 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes in three colour options including Astral black, Arctic sky, and Winter mist. Also Read - OnePlus mocks Samsung, teases a dual screen smartphone to take on Galaxy Z Fold3

In terms of pricing, the base model of the OnePlus 9 with 8GB RAM comes at price tag of Rs 49,999. The top-end model of the OnePlus 9 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes at a price of Rs 54,999.

If you want to buy the OnePlus 9 in India there are several discount offers available as well, so do not get disappointed. You can buy the OnePlus 9 either from Amazon India website or OnePlus official website.

Some of the bank offers include Rs 3000 off on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, up to 10 percent cashback on select American Express cards, and up to 12 months no cost EMI with HDFC bank cards.

OnePlus 9 specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9 comes packed with a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There’s an expandable storage support as well. The

OnePlus 9 is backed by a 4500mAh battery paired with Warp Charge 65T out-of-the-box.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 9 features a triple rear camera system consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor coupled with 50-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, 2-megapixel monochrome camera and dual LED flash. On the front, the phone consists of a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.