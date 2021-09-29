Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will begin in just a few days from now. The sale will kickstart on October 3. There’s no official announcement as to when the sale will end. During the sale, the e-commerce giant will offer discounts on all categories including smartphones, tablets, TVs, electronics, and more. One of the best deals during the sale will be available on the OnePlus 9 series smartphones — OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Also Read - Amazon prepones Great Indian Festival sale date to take on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Amazon teaser reveals the OnePlus 9 can be purchased at a price of less than Rs 50,000 during the Great India Festival sale. A discount of up to Rs 15,000 can be expected on the purchase of the OnePlus 9 Pro. Check the deal. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale date announced, Prime members get early access

The e-commerce platform will offer a 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. Prime members can also save up to Rs 15,000 extra during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Also Read - Redmi Smart TV 32-inch, 43-inch with Android 11 launched in India, price starts at Rs 15,999

OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R discount

Amazon is yet to announce the discounted price of the OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R. However, the company is teasing some massive discount prices of these smartphones.

The OnePlus 9 5G will be available for under Rs 40,000 during the sale. The exact discount pricing has not been revealed yet but the teaser page suggests that the OnePlus 9 will witness a significant discount of Rs 10,000. The retail price of the smartphone starts at Rs 49,999. On Amazon, the smartphone is listed with a price of Rs 3_,999.

In terms of specs, the OnePlus 9 5G features a 6.55-inch Full HD + display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and runs on Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is originally available at a price of Rs 64,999 but during the Great Indian Festival sale, the smartphone will be available under Rs 50,00o. Amazon is teasing the smartphone with Rs 4_,999 price tag, which suggests a discount of Rs 15,000.

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G comes packed with a 6.70-inch Full HD + display with a resolution of 1440×3216 pixels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11, and more.

Lastly, the OnePlus 9R that comes at a price of Rs 39,999 will be available at “Rs 3-,999” price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The exact discounted price has not been revealed yet.