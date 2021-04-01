OnePlus 9 Pro open sale starts today, only 12GB RAM variant available

The OnePlus 9 Pro went on sale yesterday exclusively for Amazon Prime members, with both the RAM variants on offer. Starting today, i.e. April 1, the OnePlus 9 Pro will be available for all non-Prime members on Amazon. However, stocks of the OnePlus 9 Pro appear to be limited and as of now, it is only the 12GB RAM variant that’s available on sale. The base variant with 8GB RAM is out of stock. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro Indian buyers to get an extra 5TB cloud storage but there’s a big catch

Hence, if you want to buy the OnePlus 9 Pro today, you will be left with the only option of buying the 12GB RAM variant. Note that this variant costs Rs 69,999 and is only available in the Morning Mist colour variant. The Pine Green and Stellar Black options are out of stock online. Many buyers are reportedly able to find the other colour variants via OnePlus offline stores along with several limited period offers. Also Read - OnePlus Nord SE launch won't take place but a Nord 2 is in pipeline

OnePlus 9 Pro goes on open sale

The OnePlus 9 Pro is the top-of-the-line offering from OnePlus this year, complete with all the bells and whistles you can expect from the company. A tie-up with Hasselblad makes OnePlus promise great camera experiences. However, in our review, we found the OnePlus 9 Pro cameras falling behind in comparison to the Samsung Galaxy S21 series devices. Also Read - Is OnePlus 9R the fair maiden of the OnePlus land?

The OnePlus 9 Pro is using the Snapdragon 888 chipset and is paired up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It comes with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box and is in line to receive three Android OS upgrades over its lifetime. The display measures 6.7-inches and used an AMOLED panel supporting up to 120Hz refresh rate. The 4500mAh battery comes with support for 65W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The OnePlus 9, on the other hand, is a watered-down version of the Pro variant. This phone will go on sale from April 14 on Amazon as well as OnePlus.in. The OnePlus 9 also offers the Snapdragon 888 experience along with a 120Hz AMOLED display but cuts down on the camera front. Moreover, the Indian variant loses out one wireless charging, something which the global variant gets.

Along with the OnePlus 9, it is the OnePlus 9R that will also go on sale on April 14. The OnePlus 9R is essentially a OnePlus 8T with a new design and updated chipset. It uses the Snapdragon 870 chipset instead of the older Snapdragon 865. Prices start at Rs 39,999 for the base variant.