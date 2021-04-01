comscore OnePlus 9 Pro open sale starts today, only 12GB RAM variant available
  • Home
  • Deals
  • OnePlus 9 Pro open sale starts today, only 12GB RAM variant available
News

OnePlus 9 Pro open sale starts today, only 12GB RAM variant available

Deals

The OnePlus 9 Pro goes on open sale from today on Amazon. Non-Prime members can only access the 12GB RAM variant of the phone.

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro went on sale yesterday exclusively for Amazon Prime members, with both the RAM variants on offer. Starting today, i.e. April 1, the OnePlus 9 Pro will be available for all non-Prime members on Amazon. However, stocks of the OnePlus 9 Pro appear to be limited and as of now, it is only the 12GB RAM variant that’s available on sale. The base variant with 8GB RAM is out of stock. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro Indian buyers to get an extra 5TB cloud storage but there’s a big catch

Hence, if you want to buy the OnePlus 9 Pro today, you will be left with the only option of buying the 12GB RAM variant. Note that this variant costs Rs 69,999 and is only available in the Morning Mist colour variant. The Pine Green and Stellar Black options are out of stock online. Many buyers are reportedly able to find the other colour variants via OnePlus offline stores along with several limited period offers. Also Read - OnePlus Nord SE launch won't take place but a Nord 2 is in pipeline

OnePlus 9 Pro goes on open sale

The OnePlus 9 Pro is the top-of-the-line offering from OnePlus this year, complete with all the bells and whistles you can expect from the company. A tie-up with Hasselblad makes OnePlus promise great camera experiences. However, in our review, we found the OnePlus 9 Pro cameras falling behind in comparison to the Samsung Galaxy S21 series devices. Also Read - Is OnePlus 9R the fair maiden of the OnePlus land?

oneplus 9 pro, oneplus 9 pro review, oneplus 9 pro 5g, oneplus 9 pro 5g review, oneplus 9 pro 5g price, oneplus 9 pro 5g features, oneplus 9 pro images, oneplus 9 pro photo galler, oneplus 9 pro features, oneplus 9 pro price in india, snapdragon 888, 120Hz display, 65W fast charge, 50W wireless charger, oneplus

The OnePlus 9 Pro is using the Snapdragon 888 chipset and is paired up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It comes with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box and is in line to receive three Android OS upgrades over its lifetime. The display measures 6.7-inches and used an AMOLED panel supporting up to 120Hz refresh rate. The 4500mAh battery comes with support for 65W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The OnePlus 9, on the other hand, is a watered-down version of the Pro variant. This phone will go on sale from April 14 on Amazon as well as OnePlus.in. The OnePlus 9 also offers the Snapdragon 888 experience along with a 120Hz AMOLED display but cuts down on the camera front. Moreover, the Indian variant loses out one wireless charging, something which the global variant gets.

Along with the OnePlus 9, it is the OnePlus 9R that will also go on sale on April 14. The OnePlus 9R is essentially a OnePlus 8T with a new design and updated chipset. It uses the Snapdragon 870 chipset instead of the older Snapdragon 865. Prices start at Rs 39,999 for the base variant.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 1, 2021 9:40 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy F12 teased on Flipkart: India launch date, specs confirmed
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy F12 teased on Flipkart: India launch date, specs confirmed
OnePlus 9 Pro open sale starts today, only 12GB RAM variant available

Deals

OnePlus 9 Pro open sale starts today, only 12GB RAM variant available

PUBG Lite to bid adieu on April 29, confirms Krafton

Gaming

PUBG Lite to bid adieu on April 29, confirms Krafton

Realme V13 5G affordable 5G phone launched: Know details

News

Realme V13 5G affordable 5G phone launched: Know details

How to know who unfollowed you on Instagram with these steps

How To

How to know who unfollowed you on Instagram with these steps

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Samsung Galaxy F12 teased on Flipkart: India launch date, specs confirmed

OnePlus 9 Pro open sale starts today, only 12GB RAM variant available

Realme V13 5G affordable 5G phone launched: Know details

Beware! This Android malware posing as System Update to steal your data, delete it now

Redmi Note 10 series sells worth Rs 500 crores since India launch

RBI's new rules for credit, debit card auto-payments: Top 5 questions answered

Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Are these two similar?

Poco X3 Pro top 5 competitors: From Xiaomi Mi 10i to Galaxy F62, here's the list

WhatsApp upcoming features 2021: From Instagram Reels to disappearing images, here's the list

Realme 8 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Key differences in specs

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 9 Pro open sale starts today, only 12GB RAM variant available

Deals

OnePlus 9 Pro open sale starts today, only 12GB RAM variant available
OnePlus 9 Pro Indian buyers to get an extra 5TB cloud storage

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 Pro Indian buyers to get an extra 5TB cloud storage
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Lite की हुई छुट्टी! कंपनी ने किया गेम बंद करने का फैसला

Vivo X60t दमदार फीचर के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च, 48MP+13MP+13MP कैमरे के साथ हुआ लिस्ट

5000mAh बैटरी वाला Realme V13 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें डिटेल

SMS Scrubbing: TRAI का नया नियम, 1 अप्रैल से ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन करने में आएगी दिक्कत!

ASUS ने VivoBook और ZenBook सीरीज के कई लैपटॉप किए लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss
OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints

Reviews

OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review
Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look

Reviews

Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look

News

Samsung Galaxy F12 teased on Flipkart: India launch date, specs confirmed
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy F12 teased on Flipkart: India launch date, specs confirmed
OnePlus 9 Pro open sale starts today, only 12GB RAM variant available

Deals

OnePlus 9 Pro open sale starts today, only 12GB RAM variant available
Realme V13 5G affordable 5G phone launched: Know details

News

Realme V13 5G affordable 5G phone launched: Know details
Beware! This Android malware posing as System Update to steal your data, delete it now

News

Beware! This Android malware posing as System Update to steal your data, delete it now
Redmi Note 10 series sells worth Rs 500 crores since India launch

News

Redmi Note 10 series sells worth Rs 500 crores since India launch

new arrivals in india

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Best Sellers