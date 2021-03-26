OnePlus 9 Pro sale begins on April 1 on Amazon India: Launch offers, prime early access details

OnePlus has revealed the sale details of the OnePlus 9 Pro in India. The top-end model of the OnePlus 9 series will go on sale for everyone in the country on April 1. It will be available for grabs on Amazon India and OnePlus’ official website, the company has confirmed. Also Read - OnePlus caught using an iPhone for OnePlus 9 announcement tweets

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced early access sale for Prime members. The Prime early access sale is set for March 31 on Amazon.in.

OnePlus 9 Pro price in India, launch offers

As a part of the launch offer, consumers will get up to Rs 4,000 off on shopping with State Bank of India (SBI) credit card and EMI transactions. The OnePlus 9 Pro is currently listed with "Notify me" option on the e-commerce platform.

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes in two variants in the country. The base model of the smartphone comes packed with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 64,999. The top-end model comes packed with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 69,999.

The phone comes in three colour options: Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black colours. All three options will be available on April 1.

The company is yet to reveal the sale date for the OnePlus 9 and the cheaper OnePlus 9R 5G. These details should be release in the days to come.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9 Pro comes packed with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED LTPO curved display with a punch-hole in the top left corner. It supports adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 9 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

On the hardware front, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone comes in two variants: 8GB RAM /128GB storage and 12GB RAM /256GB storage. The phone runs OxygenOS based on Android 11.

For rear cameras, OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad. On the rear panel, the phone includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a mono lens. For selfies, the phone includes a 16-megapixel camera sensor.