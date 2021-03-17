OnePlus has announced the OnePlus 9 series 5G gift bundle sale, ahead of the OnePlus 9 series launch on March 23. Under the offer, its Red Cable Club members can purchase this special bundle worth Rs 8,499, for Rs 4,000. The offers will be available on the OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store app on March 17, 2021, today. Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro first look revealed by company in official poster

The sale has been announced to mark the company's Red Cable Day for the month of March 2021. "With the 17th of every month dedicated to the celebration of the community, this special sale allows Red Cable Club members – Explorer, Insider & Elite tier members, to purchase this special bundle worth Rs 8,499, for just Rs 4,000," OnePlus said in a press release.

OnePlus 9 series 5g gift bundle: Sale date, offers, price

The OnePlus 9 series 5g gift bundle sale can be accessed on March 17 via the company's India website as well as the OnePlus Store app. Red Cable Club members will need to log in with their registered OnePlus account.

The OnePlus 9 series 5g gift bundle will include the OnePlus Urban Traveler Backpack, OnePlus hat in addition to a Rs 4000 gift voucher for OnePlus 9 Series 5G, which can be redeemed during the open sale. OnePlus says that the gift bundle is worth Rs 8,499, but it will be available to its Red Cable Club members for Rs 4,000.

OnePlus Red Cable Day sale offers:

OnePlus is also offering a slew of other offers, though these will be limited to its dedicated member-only platform, Red Cable Privé. The discounts will be available on the OnePlus India website and OnePLus Store app. Red Cable Privé. will also host a limited sale for the community co-created jackets.

The deals include a 50 percent discount on a digital subscription from The Economist. A discount voucher of Rs 200 on the OnePlus Band and another Rs 200 discount voucher on the OnePlus Power Bank can be availed from March 18 onwards.

A 10 percent discount special offer on the purchase of a OnePlus TV will be available from March 18 onwards. A 5 percent discount on the OnePlus Buds Z can be availed from March 21 onwards.

OnePlus special offers for offline customers

OnePlus is offering special offers for its offline customers at its experience stores and exclusive service centers for March 17, 2021. These include a 5 percent discount on the purchase of any OnePlus accessory, free of cost service for repair of any OnePlus smartphone, free battery replacement for OnePlus 3 – OnePlus 6T users, voucher for which is available on Red Cable Privé.

More offers include a 20 percent discount on Red Cable Care plan for OnePlus 7-8T users and OnePlus Nord users. OnePlus is also holding its Bowl of Happiness lucky draw at its service centers on March 17.