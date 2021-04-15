OnePlus 9R sale begins for everyone in India today: Where to buy, top features, and launch offers

OnePlus 9R went on sale for prime users in India on April 14. Starting today, the smartphone will go on sale for everyone in the country. Similar to the prime-only sale, the OnePlus 9R will be available for purchase on Amazon website and the company’s official website. Now, you will be able to purchase the device from offline stores as well. Also Read - Amazon Grand Gaming Days: Top 5 offers on Nintendo Switch Lite, Asus ROG Ryzen 5

To recall, the OnePlus 9R was launched alongside the elder siblings OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro last month. Let’s check out the price, launch offers and other details related to the OnePlus 9R. Also Read - OnePlus Watch sale details announced: The Mi Watch competitor will be available starting April 21

OnePlus 9R price in India, launch offers

Starting at Rs 39,999, the OnePlus 9R comes in two variants which go up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. As for the pricing, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be available at a price of Rs 39,999 while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 43,999. Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R first sale in India today: Check discount offers, price and more

The OnePlus 9R will be available in two colour options Carbon Black and Lake Blue through Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus exclusive offline stores, and partner outlets.

As for the launch offers, the OnePlus 9R buyers can get Rs 2,000 instant discount on purchase through an SBI credit card or EMI transactions via Amazon, OnePlus.in, and offline stores. Buyers can also get up to six months of no-cost EMI options and benefits worth Rs 6,000 with select Jio prepaid plans.

OnePlus 9R specifications

The OnePlus 9R comes packed with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,080×2,400 pixels screen resolution. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter. For selfies, the phone includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor at the front.

The OnePlus 9R includes a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65. OnePlus 9R open sale in India today: Timing, where to buy, top features, and launch offers