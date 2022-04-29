comscore OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G launched in India: Sale offers announced
OnePlus announces sale offers for OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will go on sale in India tomorrow at 12 pm, whereas the OnePlus 10R 5g will be available for purchase on May 4.

OnePlus launched three devices in India recently that including the OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds. The three devices are launched at a starting price of Rs 43,999, Rs 19,999 respectively and the buds will cost you Rs 2,799. Also Read - OnePlus 10R launched in India with Dimensity 8100 at Rs 38,999: Check features, availability

OnePlus 10R 5G price in India

OnePlus 10R 5G is launched in two storage variants in India. It is priced at Rs 38,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The second variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage has been priced at Rs 42,999. Also Read - OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord Buds launch event to start soon: Watch LIVE video

The OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition with 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging will sell with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage at Rs 43,999 Also Read - Smartphones to launch next week: OnePlus 10R 5G, Xiaomi 12 Pro, iQOO Z6 Pro and more

OnePlus 10R 5G sale offers

OnePlus 10R 5G will be available for sale in India on May 4 at 12 pm on Amazon, OnePlus.In, and OnePlus App Store. Below listed are the sale offers available on the OnePlus 10R 5G:

  • Instant discount of Rs 2,000, on the OnePlus 10R, on purchase through ICICI Bank – debit cards, credit cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and across OnePlus Exclusive Stores, and partner stores.
  • Up to 6 months no-cost EMI on the OnePlus 10R, on purchase using ICICI Card – credit cards on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus Exclusive Stores.
  • Customers can also avail additional exchange bonus worth Rs 2,000 on Android and iOS devices, on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and Amazon.in. 
  • OnePlus 10R buyers can also get the Red Cable Care plan for Rs 999 for a limited duration when purchased at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and OnePlus Experience Stores. Get benefits such as 120 GB of cloud storage, a 12-month extended warranty, a dedicated customer helpline and many more benefits. 
  • Existing RCC members can save up to Rs 1,000 using RedCoins on the purchase of the OnePlus 10R at OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App. Offer valid till May 8, 2022.
  • Customers can also avail of benefits worth Rs 7,200 with select Jio prepaid plans

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G comes in two variants. The 6GB+128GB variant of the phone costs Rs 19,999 while the 8GB+128GB variant of the phone costs Rs 21,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G sale offers

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will go on first sale tomorrow i.e. April 30 in India. Sale offers available on OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G are:

  • Customers using SBI Credit Cards can avail an instant bank discount of INR 1500. SBI Credit Card users can also avail a no-cost EMI up to 3 months upon purchase of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.
  • The above offer can be availed until 3rd May 2022 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores and select partner stores.

Offers for OnePlus Red Cable Club members will be the same for OnePlus 10R 5G.

  • Published Date: April 29, 2022 3:34 PM IST

