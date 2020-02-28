comscore OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 discount deal goes online | BGR India
News

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 now available at a discount

Deals

The company also revealed that this OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 deal is only available till February 29th to celebrate the leap year. Let's check out all the details here.

  Published: February 28, 2020 2:14 PM IST
OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 (12)

Smartphone maker OnePlus has just revealed a new discount deal for its Bullets Wireless 2 earphones. As part of the deal, the company is currently offering the earphones at a 29 percent discount. This means that interested buyers can get the earphones for just Rs 4,253 instead of the regular Rs 5,999. The deal will help buyers save an impressive Rs 1,746. This discount is only available on the OnePlus India store on OnePlus.in. Taking a look at the listing, the Black color is currently in stock while the Olive Green variant has already gone out of the stock.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 details and specifications

The company also revealed that this deal is only available till February 29th to celebrate the leap year. Taking a look back, this deal comes just a day after OnePlus revealed an impressive offer for its OnePlus 7T Pro. As previously reported, OnePlus 7T Pro buyers can get a pair of Bullets Wireless 2 for free. This means that they won’t have to spend an additional Rs 5,990 to get a pair of wireless earphones. In addition, the company also shared an offer on its first-party smartphone cases. Inspecting the offer, the company is offering a second smartphone case for free with the purchase of the first.

Watch: OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Talking about the third deal, the company is offering a gift voucher of Rs 3,990 to OnePlus 7 Pro buyers. Talking about the earbuds, the Bullets Wireless 2 features a total of three drivers in each earbud. Two of the drivers are Knowles Balanced Armature drivers and one 10mm dynamic driver.

In care you are not aware, OnePlus has added its fast-charging technology, Warp Charge in the earphones. This means that users can get music play of about 10 hours with a 10-minute charge. A full charge will offer a 14-hour battery backup. It also offers support for Google Assistant along with cVc noise cancellation technology.

  Published Date: February 28, 2020 2:14 PM IST

