News

OnePlus Bullets Wireless currently selling at a discount on Amazon

Deals

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless features 9.2mm dynamic drivers, in a neckband-style design. The neck-band is made with a memory alloy making the entire thing flexibility.

  Published: February 1, 2020 6:04 PM IST
OnePlus Bullets Wireless

Smartphone maker OnePlus has teamed up with Amazon India to offer a discount on its OnePlus Bullets Wireless. As part of the discount, the Bullets Wireless are now available for Rs 3,499 instead of Rs 3,999. It is worth noting that these are the older version of the popular wireless neckband style earbuds that the company sells. The company launched this version back in 2018 along with the OnePlus 6T. One year later, the company launched its latest OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. However, Bullets Wireless 2 is somewhat expensive at Rs 5,990.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless specifications

As previously noted, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless features 9.2mm dynamic drivers, in a neckband-style design. The neck-band is made with a memory alloy making the entire thing flexibility. The company has also added a dedicated power button on the neckband. Users can use this button both for power as well as paring. In addition, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless also features an in-line remote and microphone. The interesting thing to note here is that the Bullets Wireless comes with USB Type-C port. In addition, OnePlus has also added support for fast charging. The headset can be topped up in just about 15 minutes, using the included USB Type-C cable and a laptop USB port.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Look

Bullets Wireless is also compatible with Qualcomm’s AptX codec when used with compatible smartphones. OnePlus has also added Bluetooth v4.1 for connectivity in the Bullets Wireless. Beyond this, the company has also crafted specific software features on the earbuds that allow certain features. These features include auto-answer and auto-resume on connecting.

The Bullets Wireless has a battery life of approximately 6-7 hours on a single charge. You can head to Amazon India listing for the Bullets Wireless to purchase them at a discounted price. It is also worth pointing out that Bullets Wireless 2 is currently out of stock on Amazon India. If you don’t mind paying the extra money, you can head to the OnePlus India website to make the purchase.

  Published Date: February 1, 2020 6:04 PM IST

