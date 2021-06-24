OnePlus Community Sale offers: Discounts on OnePlus 9, Buds and more

If you are a member of the OnePlus Community, there are some great deals to be enjoyed. OnePlus is giving some great deals and offers on a variety of its products upon purchase from its own website, Amazon and OnePlus Experience Stores. Those making the transaction via HDFC Bank Credit cards and EMI plans can avail further discounts on various OnePlus phones, smart TVs and accessories. Also Read - OnePlus could soon come under Oppo's shelter, suggests new leaked document

The OnePlus Community Sale starts from June 24 and will go on until June 27. The offers will be active on OnePlus’ own portal as well as Amazon. Some of the notable products getting good offers include the OnePlus 9 series, the new OnePlus TVs, and some accessories. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N200 to get just one Android OS update but 3 years of maintenance patches

OnePlus Community Sale offers listed

OnePlus 9 Pro

Customers can get an additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 and an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and EMI on Amazon.in. If you opt for the IoT Bundle Offer, you can purchase the OnePlus 9 Pro and get a OnePlus Band or OnePlus Buds at Rs 1,299 and Rs 3,490, respectively. These offers are available at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores. Also Read - OnePlus phones in future will continue to run OxygenOS despite merger with Oppo: Report

OnePlus 9

You get a standard price discount of Rs 2,499 along with instant discount of Rs 3,000 with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and EMI on Amazon.in, oneplus.in and OnePlus Experience Stores.

OnePlus 9R

The OnePlus 9R will get you an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 along with standard instant discount of Rs 2,000 with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and EMI on Amazon.in. The IoT Bundle Offer can get you the OnePlus 9R and a OnePlus Band or OnePlus Buds at Rs 1,299 and Rs 3,490 respectively. The offers are available at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

The newly launched Nord CE is coming with an instant discount of Rs 1,000 and up to six months no-cost EMI with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and EMI across all channels.

OnePlus TV 32Y1

You get an additional price discount of Rs 500 along with instant discount of Rs 1,000 with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and EMI on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, oneplus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and OnePlus retail stores.

OnePlus TV 40Y1

With this one, you get an additional price discount of Rs 500 along with an instant discount of Rs 1,500 with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and EMI on Flipkart.com, oneplus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and OnePlus retail stores.

OnePlus TV 43Y1

This one offers an extra price discount of Rs 1,000 along with an instant discount of Rs 1,500 with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and EMI on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, oneplus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and OnePlus retail stores.

Accessories

The OnePlus Buds Z comes with an additional price discount of Rs 300 on Amazon, Flipkart and oneplus.in. The OnePlus Buds get a discount of Rs 491 while the OnePlus Band gets a discount of Rs 200. The OnePlus Power Bank gets a discount of Rs 100.