comscore OnePlus Day deals and bundles announced by brand | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Day deals and bundles every Wednesday announced by brand; check details
News

OnePlus Day deals and bundles every Wednesday announced by brand; check details

News

The OnePlus Day offers are available only in North America, but we might get to see OnePlus use similar market strategies in markets like Europe and India soon.

  • Published: June 24, 2020 9:16 AM IST
OnePlus 8 Pro 2

OnePlus has had a busy 2020 so far. The Chinese brand has launched a couple of flagships under its OnePlus 8 series, a new Bullets Wireless addition, is working on an upper mid-range device, and also hinted at upcoming future devices including an affordable smart TV series. However, whatever you choose to purchase from the brand, be sure to check out the new OnePlus Day offers every Wednesday. This might just give you a great deal on an accessory or a bundled product or both! Also Read - OnePlus officially confirms India launch of 'affordable' phones: Check details here

Under the OnePlus Day sale every Wednesday, the brand will give out weekly deals and bundles for new purchases. These can be used by new and returning OnePlus customers to save up on their next buy. The deals, discounts, and offers will be available if you purchase from OnePlus.com. The offers currently are available only in North America, but we might get to see OnePlus use similar market strategies in markets like Europe and India, as reported by XDA. Also Read - OnePlus set to launch new device, could it be OnePlus Z?

Watch: OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Check out the deals for this week, which will come into effect starting this Wednesday. Purchasing a OnePlus 8 smartphone in the Interstellar Glow variant gets you the Andre Phone Case + OnePlus Type-C Bullets in the bundle. Buying a T-Mobile OnePlus 7T in Blue or Silver gets you a OnePlus 7T 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector + Silicone Bumper Case Red + OnePlus Type-C Bullets Earphones Black in the bundle. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro, and 8 to go on sale at 12PM; price in India, specifications, offers, and more

OnePlus 8 review: Buy the phone if quality and performance matters

Also Read

OnePlus 8 review: Buy the phone if quality and performance matters

Further, If you buy a OnePlus 8 Pro in any color, you get the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Car Charger in the bundle. Moreover, buying the newly launched OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z neckband-style earphones will get you a discount of USD 20 on the product. The Bullets Wireless Z deal is applicable only for tomorrow. However, all the other deals will be applicable through the next 7 days, until the next OnePlus Day sale details come in.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 24, 2020 9:16 AM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

44999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

54999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale today at 12 noon
News
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale today at 12 noon
Realme 6 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Realme 6 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 real images leaked with a physical rotating bezel

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 real images leaked with a physical rotating bezel

Here's how to create a link to text on a page on Chrome

How To

Here's how to create a link to text on a page on Chrome

Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 675 SoC appears on Geekbench

News

Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 675 SoC appears on Geekbench

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

OnePlus Day deals and bundles announced by brand

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale today at 12 noon

Realme 6 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 675 SoC appears on Geekbench

Realme C3 and Realme Narzo 10A prices increased in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Day deals and bundles announced by brand

Deals

OnePlus Day deals and bundles announced by brand
OnePlus officially confirms India launch of 'affordable' phones

News

OnePlus officially confirms India launch of 'affordable' phones
OnePlus set to launch new device, could it be OnePlus Z?

News

OnePlus set to launch new device, could it be OnePlus Z?
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Fusion+ की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर : 6GB रैम, 128GB स्टोरेज, 5 कैमरों से है लेस

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Infinix Hot 9 फोन 5000mAh बैटरी, 4 बैक कैमरा, 4GB रैम के साथ आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर सेल के लिए आएगा

OnePlus Z अगले महीने होगा लॉन्च, सबसे पहले भारत और यूरोप में होगा पेश

Oppo Reno 3A स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

OnePlus Day deals and bundles announced by brand
Deals
OnePlus Day deals and bundles announced by brand
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale today at 12 noon

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale today at 12 noon
Realme 6 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Realme 6 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 675 SoC appears on Geekbench

News

Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 675 SoC appears on Geekbench
Realme C3 and Realme Narzo 10A prices increased in India

News

Realme C3 and Realme Narzo 10A prices increased in India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers