OnePlus Day deals and bundles announced by brand

OnePlus has had a busy 2020 so far. The Chinese brand has launched a couple of flagships under its OnePlus 8 series, a new Bullets Wireless addition, is working on an upper mid-range device, and also hinted at upcoming future devices including an affordable smart TV series. However, whatever you choose to purchase from the brand, be sure to check out the new OnePlus Day offers every Wednesday. This might just give you a great deal on an accessory or a bundled product or both!

Under the OnePlus Day sale every Wednesday, the brand will give out weekly deals and bundles for new purchases. These can be used by new and returning OnePlus customers to save up on their next buy. The deals, discounts, and offers will be available if you purchase from OnePlus.com. The offers currently are available only in North America, but we might get to see OnePlus use similar market strategies in markets like Europe and India, as reported by XDA.

Check out the deals for this week, which will come into effect starting this Wednesday. Purchasing a OnePlus 8 smartphone in the Interstellar Glow variant gets you the Andre Phone Case + OnePlus Type-C Bullets in the bundle. Buying a T-Mobile OnePlus 7T in Blue or Silver gets you a OnePlus 7T 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector + Silicone Bumper Case Red + OnePlus Type-C Bullets Earphones Black in the bundle.

Further, If you buy a OnePlus 8 Pro in any color, you get the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Car Charger in the bundle. Moreover, buying the newly launched OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z neckband-style earphones will get you a discount of USD 20 on the product. The Bullets Wireless Z deal is applicable only for tomorrow. However, all the other deals will be applicable through the next 7 days, until the next OnePlus Day sale details come in.

