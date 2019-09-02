There is a new sale on Amazon India that targets customers that want to grab the new OnePlus flagship smartphones. The newest OnePlus flagship smartphones are the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro that launched earlier this year. This is the first time that OnePlus decided to launch a Pro version of any of its smartphones. And now these smartphones are available on Amazon India for a discount of Rs 2,000. This discount will be available to the customers that use an Axis Bank Debit or Credit Card.

OnePlus Flagship Phenomenon deal

The OnePlus 7 series made its debut in India back in May. Prices for the OnePlus 7 Pro start at Rs 48,999. This is for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is also a 256GB storage variant with 12GB RAM, which costs Rs 57,999. These variants all now have a discount of Rs 2,000 on them. As for the OnePlus 7, the base variant with 6GB RAM starts at Rs 34,999 which is now discounted to Rs 32,999. The top variant that comes with 8GB RAM now costs Rs 37,999.

Besides these there are other offers on the smartphones that include an exchange offer of up to Rs 7,200. It also has a No Cost EMI option along with the offer for ICICI Bank and CitiBank credit card users who can avail Rs 1,500 instant discount.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Specifications

The OnePlus 7 Pro is the first true flagship from the company. It sports a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Almond color variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It runs OxygenOS 9 based on Android Pie and has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

WATCH: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary camera. There is also an 8-megapixel telephoto and 16-megapixel ultrawide angle cameras. For selfies, OnePlus 7 Pro uses a 16-megapixel motorized camera like Oppo F11 Pro. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, UFS 3.0 storage and 4G LTE. There is a 4,000mAh battery pack that supports 30W Warp Charge technology.

Story Timeline