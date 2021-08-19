comscore OnePlus Gifting Days sale: You can win a free OnePlus product on purchase of a smartphone or smart TV
OnePlus Gifting Days sale: You can win a free OnePlus product on purchase of a smartphone or smart TV

OnePlus Gifting Days sale is live and will go on till August 22. During the sale, customers will be able to win exciting OnePlus devices on purchase of OnePlus smartphones and or OnePlus TVs.

OnePlus is currently running its gifting days sale, which will go on till August 22. During this, the company is providing its customers with a chance to win multiple OnePlus products on purchase of its smartphones and TVs. The offer is valid at OnePlus Experience stores and partner stores in India, including Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, My Jio Stores, Sangeetha Mobiles, Poorvika, Pai International and more. Also Read - OnePlus 9 in tea? What are you brewing OnePlus? Is it time for the 9T?

OnePlus Gifting Days sale: Prizes

The bumper prizes includes OnePlus 9R 5G, 65-inch OnePlus TV, OnePlus Buds Z and the OnePlus Band. The bumper prize is only available at the OnePlus Experience stores and other partner stores. The bumper prizes will only be one in quantity and the winners will be announced at the end of the sale period. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan gift ideas: Great smartwatches for bonding with your sibling

The company will also host a daily lucky draw, called the daily mega prize. The daily mega prizes include 32-inch OnePlus TV, OnePlus Buds Z, OnePlus Band, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z and a OnePlus Power Bank. Daily winners are being announced every day on the OnePlus Community forum. Also Read - OnePlus 9 now available with 50 percent discount, but only some can grab the deal

Note: This offer is available across the whole country except for the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Also, this offer is not valid on accessories, lifestyle products and more. Only smartphone and Smart TV customers will be eligible for the offer.

If you are looking to purchase a new OnePlus device right now, as you might end up winning a free OnePlus device along with it, apart from the usual discounts you would be getting during the festive sale.

