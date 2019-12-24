comscore OnePlus New Year sale starts: Get discounts on HDFC bank cards
OnePlus New Year sale begins: OnePlus 7T, 7 Pro, 7T Pro available with up to Rs 3,000 discount

Amazon India is hosting a OnePlus New Year sale, which will continue until January 4, 2020. Check out deals on OnePlus smartphones here.

  • Published: December 24, 2019 2:01 PM IST
OnePlus 7T Pro 2

In partnership with OnePlus, Amazon India is hosting OnePlus New Year sale, which will continue until January 4, 2020. This OnePlus sale is already live and the e-commerce giant is offering customers up to Rs 3,000 discount of select phones. These include OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro. Read on to know more about the latest OnePlus sale.

OnePlus New Year sale details

This discount offer is valid on payments made using HDFC Bank Credit/Debit cards and EMI. You also have a 12-months no-Cost EMI option. During the sale, the OnePlus 7T is available for Rs 34,999, which is the price for the 128GB storage variant. This handset was launched in India for Rs 37,999, which was the price for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

The 256GB storage model of the same OnePlus phone will cost you Rs 37,999 during the sale period. On the OnePlus 7T, you can get an additional Rs 1,500 discount using HDFC credit or debit card. Apart this phone, the OnePlus 7 Pro is also on the sale, and it is currently available for Rs 39,999. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB option. The 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 42,999.

OnePlus launched this device in India with a price label of Rs 48,999. For the same price, the company was offering 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage configuration. Interested customers can get 2,000 discount with HDFC Bank cards on the OnePlus 7 Pro. The company is offering Rs 3,000 discount on OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7T 7T Pro
Price 48999 37999 53999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Snapdragon 855+ SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 10 OxygenOS-based on Android 10
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+ Liquid AMOLED-6.67-inch QHD+-1440×3120 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Up to 256GB, up to 12GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP 48MP + 8MP + 16MP
Front Camera 16MP 16-megapixel 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 3,800mAh battery 4085mAh

  • Published Date: December 24, 2019 2:01 PM IST

