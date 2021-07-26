OnePlus Nord 2 first sale via Amazon India today: See price, offers and more

OnePlus Nord 2 finally made its entry in India last week. The phone is the third Nord in the country that succeeds the original one that was launched last year. A few days after its launch, the Nord 2 is now up for sale in the country, starting today. Also Read - Phones launched in India this week: OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, Nokia 110 4G, more

People can grab one via Amazon India and as part of its ongoing Prime Day sale, there are a few offers to avail of too. Here’s a look at all the details. Also Read - Poco F3 GT 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Which one should you buy?

OnePlus Nord 2 can now be bought in India

The Nord 2 is now available to buy in India. It is priced at Rs 27,999 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, Rs 29,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and Rs 34,999 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Also Read - Why OnePlus chose MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI for the Nord 2 5G, company explains

Sadly, the base variant won’t be available before August, hence, you currently have two options to choose from. There’s one more catch, though. The device is available only for the Amazon Prime and OnePlus Red Cable members as of now.

As for the sale offers, people can get a 10 per cent instant discount on the use of HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange, and a no-cost EMI option.

OnePlus Nord details

The OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a punch-hole cutout in the top left corner. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip with some AI tweaks. The chip is also seen on the Realme X7 Max 5G, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and more.

The camera section gets three rear cameras: a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel mono lens. The front snapper stands at 32-megapixel.

It sources its fuel from a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. The phone runs Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 with the ColorOS 11 elements.

Additionally, it comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, dual speakers, and more. It gets three colour options, namely, Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Woods hue. The third option will be available next month.