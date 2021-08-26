comscore OnePlus Nord 2 Green Woods colour option goes on sale today via Amazon: Price, offers
OnePlus Nord 2 Green Woods colour option goes on sale today via Amazon: Price, offers

OnePlus Nord 2 Green Woods colour option to go on sale in India at 12 PM via Amazon, the OnePlus Nord successor with 90Hz display, MediaTek 1200 SoC was launched starting at Rs 27,999.

OnePlus Nord 2 Green Wood Colour

OnePlus Nord 2 new Green Woods colour coat variant is set to go on sale today at 12 PM. The successor to OnePlus Nord was launched in India last month for the starting price of Rs 27,999. Also Read - MediaTek dominates the sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone space in 2021, where is Qualcomm?

OnePlus Nord 2 Green Woods colour variant sale today

OnePlus Nord 2 new colourway- Green Woods will be available for purchase from August 26. It will be up on sale on Amazon at 12 PM IST. The new colour variant features a matte finish with dual cameras in a rectangular module. The new Nord phone is already in Blue Haze and Grey Sierra colours, with the new Green Woods now joining the duo. Also Read - As usual, OnePlus 9RT leaks entirely months before its probable launch timeline

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India, offers

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India starts at Rs 27,999 for the standard 6GB/128GB storage model. The 8GB/128GB option carry a price tag of Rs 29,999 and the high-end variant with 12GB/256GB storage costs Rs 34,999. Sale offers include- Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC Bank cards. The Green Woods variant will be available in 12GB /256GB storage for Rs 34,999. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds price in India and sale date revealed: Check details here

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications

The new Nord phone features a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. For biometrics, the phone gets an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus Nord 2 runs Android 11 OS with custom OxygenOS 11.3 skin on top. Under the hood sits an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI-driven mobile platform paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

For photography, the OnePlus Nord successor gets a triple rear camera system housing a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with EIS and 119.7 degrees FoV (field-of-view), and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.5 aperture. The OnePlus Nord 2 has a hole-punch cutout to accommodate the 32-megapixel front camera.

OnePlus Nord 2 packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast charging. Connectivity options include- 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient lights sensor, and gyroscope.

  Published Date: August 26, 2021 10:59 AM IST

Best Sellers