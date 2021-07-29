OnePlus Nord 2 is now available for grabs in India via open sale. Currently, the two top-end models of the Nord 2 are available in the country. These variants include – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage. Also Read - OnePlus 9T, OnePlus 9T Pro will not launch this year: This is likely the reason

The base model of the phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is currently unavailable. OnePlus hasn’t revealed when the 6GB RAM model will be available for purchase. Also Read - Friendship Day gifting ideas for your young tech-savvy besties under Rs 5,000

Launch offers

Interested buyers can head over to either Amazon or OnePlus’ official website to purchase the Nord 2 via an online medium. The phone will also be available for grabs on offline stories across the country. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 first sale via Amazon India today: See price, offers and more

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus Nord 2 starts at Rs 27,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 12GB storage. The other two models of the phone with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage at Rs 29,999 and Rs 34,999, respectively.

OnePlus Nord 2 launch offers, colours, specs

As a part of discount offer, OnePlus is offering additional Rs 1,000 off with exchange bonus, which will further drop the price of the Nord 2. The Rs 1,000 off is available only for buyers who shop with HDFC bank credit card and also on EMI transaction. The smartphone manufacturer is also offering up to 6 months no cost EMI on HDFC Bank users. Additionally, 5 percent instant discount is being offered on select American Express cards.

Colour options including Blue Haze and Gray Sierra are available for purchase in India. The third Green Wood option isn’t available at the moment. The availability detail of the option hasn’t been revealed by the company yet.

Some of the key specifications of the newly launched OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone includes: 5G support, 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 90hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, 4500maAh battery with Warp charge 65 fast charging support, 50-megapixel triple rear cameras and more.