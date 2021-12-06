comscore OnePlus Nord 2 is now available at a massive discount: Know details
OnePlus Nord 2 gets a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on Amazon India and OnePlus.in

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition (12 GB RAM+ 256 GB storage variant) is now available at Rs 34,999 on OnePlus.in and Amazon India. This variant is available at a discount of Rs 3,000. 

(Image: OnePlus Nord 2)

Earlier this year, OnePlus Nord 2 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 27,999. The smartphone is available at discount on the Amazon India website and the company’s official website right now. The 8 GB RAM+ 128 GB storage variant and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is now available at Rs 27,999 and Rs 32,999 down from Rs 29,999 and Rs 34,999 respectively. This discount is available on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. Also Read - Three-years old OnePlus 6 and 6T get new software update with bug fixes, system improvements

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition (12 GB RAM+ 256 GB storage variant) is now available at Rs 34,999 on OnePlus.in and Amazon India. This variant is available at a discount of Rs 3,000. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT may not a have a different naming scheme in India, price tipped again

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications

The Nord 2 borrows its design from the OnePlus 9 phones and hence, we have big rear camera housings as opposed to the pill-shaped camera hump seen on its predecessor. Upfront, there’s a punch-hole display that is rated at 6.43-inch. The screen is based on an AMOLED panel and comes with a Full HD+ screen resolution. Also Read - Your smartphone battery can blast if you do this

The display also gets a 90Hz refresh rate to make things smooth for people. Under the hood, there’s a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip. The one on OnePlus is expected to deliver AI enhancements in the display, camera, and gaming areas.

Much like the previous Nord phones, this one too gets three RAM/Storage options to choose from. There is a 6GB/128GB model, an 8GB/128GB model, and a 12GB/256GB model.

The camera department has seen improvements too: there is a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with EIS, and a 2-megapixel mono lens. The front camera stands at 32-megapixel.

The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. This is claimed to reach from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in just 30 minutes. It runs OxygenOS 11.3 (topped with ColorOS) based on Android 11. It supports two years of major and three years of security updates.

