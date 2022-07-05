OnePlus recently launched OnePlus Nord 2T 5G at a starting price of Rs 28,999 in India. The smartphone is all set to go on the first sale in India today at 12 pm on Amazon and the OnePlus website. The highlights of the OnePlus Nord 2T include MediaTek Dimensity 1300, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 4,500mAh dual cell battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 1300, 80W fast charging, and 50MP rear camera

OnePlus Nord 2T pricing, availability, sale offers

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is launched in India in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 28,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 33,999. The smartphone will be available in Gray Shadow and Jade Fog colour variants. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT receives first Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 beta update in India

The smartphone will go on sale in India today at 12 pm across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores and authorized partner stores. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T to go on sale starting July 5 in India, other products to launch as well

So close you could just…

Check it out: https://t.co/dw6TTf2i1D pic.twitter.com/3q0mmiWK6o — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 4, 2022

In terms of sale offers, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. Additionally, the company has also announced that from July 5-14, old OnePlus device users can save additional Rs 3,000 with an exchange bonus on oneplus. in and OnePlus Store App. The first 1000 shoppers on OnePlus Store App will get a OnePlus Nord Handy Fanny Pack.

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications, features

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also features support for Display P3 and HDR10+ technologies. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU that are coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 mobile operating system.

Coming to the cameras, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2MP mono lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera with Sony IMX615 sensor.

Lastly, the battery. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh dual cell battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology.