OnePlus Nord CE 5G available at a discounted price on Amazon today: Check deal here

OnePlus Nord CE 5G launched in India just a month ago. In just a few weeks, the new 5G phone is selling at a discounted price on Amazon. The Nord CE 5G originally starts at a price tag of Rs 22,999 but today the phone is available for purchase at Rs 21,999 on bank card offer. Let’s take a look at the deal. Also Read - Dimensity 1200-AI on OnePlus Nord 2: How is it different from the vanilla MediaTek version?

Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer Rs 1,000 flat discount on the OnePlus Nord CE. It should be noted that the flat Rs 1,000 discount is available only on purchase with HDFC Bank credit card. The card offer is available on all variants of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 gets listed on Amazon ahead of India launch later this month

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes in three variants in India including 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 22,999, Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. Also Read - Top 5 news from the world of technology: OnePlus Nord 2 specs, Mi 11 Ultra sale and more

OnePlus Nord CE discount offer

After the Rs 1,000 HDFC discount, OnePlus Nord CE 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage can be grabbed at Rs 21,999, Rs 23,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively.

Additionally, Amazon is also offering Rs 18,700 as a part of the exchange offer on the OnePlus Nord CE. The exchange offer value completely depends on the model of the phone and its condition you want to exchange with. For instance, if you wish to exchange the OnePlus Nord CE with the OnePlus Nord you will get a fixed exchange value of Rs 14,150. The final value surely depends on the condition of your old OnePlus Nord phone, ofcourse.

OnePlus is now gearing up to bring OnePlus Nord 2 with MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI in India. The upcoming 5G phone is tipped to launch later this month, the date has not been revealed yet. The phone will be available on Amazon once release in the country.