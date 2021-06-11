The just launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G is available for pre-booking in India starting today. The smartphone comes in three RAM and storage variants including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The smartphone is available for pre-booking in India on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in and Vijay sales. Check price in India, cashback offers and more here. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Mi 10i 5G vs iQOO Z3 5G: Which 5G phone is better under Rs 25,000?

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G starts at a price of Rs 22,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant. The other two models with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage are price at Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. The phone is available for pre-booking in three colours Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray.

How to pre-book OnePlus Nord Ce 5G in India

To pre-book the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone you can head to OnePlus.in, Amazon.in or Vijay Sales. The open sale of the smartphone will begin from June 16. If you pre-book the smartphone before the sale, OnePlus says, the shipping will begin from June 16.

As a part of the launch offer, HDFC Bank is offering Rs 1000 instant cashback that will further bring down the price of the models. You must note that only the top-end models of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage are available for pre-booking and not the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. On pre-booking the phone, you also get rewards worth Rs 2699.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes packed with a 6.53-inch display with 90hz screen refresh rate, 2400 x 1080p resolution. It is powered by Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Other features of the phone include 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup (64MP + 8MP + 2MP), 16-megapixel front camera, among others.